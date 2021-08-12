DGAP-News Northern Data acquires server systems with some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a total price in the amount of approximately EUR 365 million
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
- Northern Data signs an agreement with Block.one covering the acquisition of a 100% interest in Decentric Europe BV for approximately EUR 365 million.
- Immediate access to the hardware.
- Hardware powered with 100% renewable energy.
- The GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 AMD and Nvidia GPU cards in over 24,000 server systems.
- Possibility of expanded commercial use of the RAM and server memory as well as the approximately 500,000 CPU cores of the AMD EPYC processors.
- The transaction involves a cash component in the amount of EUR 195 million to be paid within 12 months as well as approximately EUR 170 million in new shares (2.3 million shares) from a capital increase in kind effected through issuance of the Company's registered authorized capital exclusive of any shareholder subscription rights. The capital increase was approved today.
- Taking into account this transaction, Block.one will hold an interest of approximately 18.2% in Northern Data.
- The acquisition will support vertical integration along the value-added chain in the area of high-performance cloud computing.
- Northern Data will complete the full installation of all GPU server systems at its sites by the end of the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company is currently working on further strategic steps that will accelerate expansion of HPC business for applications that expand beyond blockchain use cases.
