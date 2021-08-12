DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli 12-Aug-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data signs agreement with Block.one to purchase Decentric Europe BV.

The transaction involves a cash component in the amount of EUR 195 million to be paid within 12 months as well as approximately 2.3 million in new shares in Northern Data (current value approximately EUR 170 million) from a capital increase in kind exclusive of any shareholder subscription rights. The capital increase was approved today.

Acquisition of approximately 223,000 AMD and Nvidia GPU cards of in over 24,000 server systems with an immediately deployable FP32 computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops and 7.3 terahashes respectively.



Frankfurt am Main - August 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will as a result acquire all of Decentric's GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 high-performance server systems. The hardware acquisition represents a strategic asset build-up that complements Northern Data's existing high-performance servers. The transaction gives Northern Data immediate access to the hardware. At the current level of expansion, the GPUs represent immediately deployable computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops FP32 and 7.3 terahashes respectively. After full installation by the end of Q3 2021, the total computing power for Northern Data will be about 2.6 exaflops FP32 (390 petaflops FP64) and approximately 13.86 terahashes.

Northern Data will generate initial revenue and a corresponding contribution to EBITDA following completion of the transaction which took place immediately after the execution of the agreement. The anticipated positive impact at the level of the forecast for the 2021 financial year will be described in detail when the annual report for 2020 is published.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989



