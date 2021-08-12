checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 14:35  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase
Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli

12-Aug-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 million
 

  • Northern Data signs agreement with Block.one to purchase Decentric Europe BV.
  • The transaction involves a cash component in the amount of EUR 195 million to be paid within 12 months as well as approximately 2.3 million in new shares in Northern Data (current value approximately EUR 170 million) from a capital increase in kind exclusive of any shareholder subscription rights. The capital increase was approved today.
  • Acquisition of approximately 223,000 AMD and Nvidia GPU cards of in over 24,000 server systems with an immediately deployable FP32 computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops and 7.3 terahashes respectively.


Frankfurt am Main - August 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will as a result acquire all of Decentric's GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 high-performance server systems. The hardware acquisition represents a strategic asset build-up that complements Northern Data's existing high-performance servers. The transaction gives Northern Data immediate access to the hardware. At the current level of expansion, the GPUs represent immediately deployable computing power of approximately 1.29 exaflops FP32 and 7.3 terahashes respectively. After full installation by the end of Q3 2021, the total computing power for Northern Data will be about 2.6 exaflops FP32 (390 petaflops FP64) and approximately 13.86 terahashes.

Northern Data will generate initial revenue and a corresponding contribution to EBITDA following completion of the transaction which took place immediately after the execution of the agreement. The anticipated positive impact at the level of the forecast for the 2021 financial year will be described in detail when the annual report for 2020 is published.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

Important notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225819

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1225819  12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225819&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNorthern Data Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin blickt auf erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2018 (deutsch)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: BIKE24 nach Börsengang mit starken Halbjahresergebnissen: Umsatzplus von 44 Prozent, bereinigtes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz- und Ergebniszuwachs
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:37 UhrDGAP-News: Northern Data acquires server systems with some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a total price in the amount of approximately EUR 365 million
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14:37 UhrDGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.; Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 170 Mio. beschlossen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.; Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 170 Mio. beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.08.21Pressemitteilung: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
Seyit Binbir | Kommentare
03.08.21DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
03.08.21DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status consolidated financial statements FY 2020 and ongoing projects
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Tencent, Teamviewer und Northern Data - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte