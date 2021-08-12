checkAd

Pure Extracts Ships Initial Vape Cart Order to BC Liquor Distribution Branch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order of one-gram, full spectrum oil (FSO) vape carts via its distribution partner to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

As consumer preferences mature, demand for Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls branded vape carts is high within the provincial markets as this product also offers exceptional value to the consumer while generating high margins for the Company. The cartridges were filled with a selection of some of the Company’s 30+ proprietary cannabis FSO formulations including Grand Daddy Purple and GSC.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to have shipped our first order for one-gram FSO vape carts to the LDB for retail distribution to licensed dispensaries throughout our home province of British Columbia and we are proud to be a leading innovator in the cannabis vape sector. The combination of a larger form factor with our exceptional cannabis extracts will build on the loyal following Pure Pulls already has in place and continue to make the vape cart business a material revenue producer for Pure Extracts.”

These 510 vape cartridges are produced by a global manufacturer and adhere to the highest North American test standards. They were specifically chosen for the quality of their component parts, their fit and finish and their performance characteristics when paired with Pure Extracts’ oil concentrates.

Find out more about cannabis products available in B.C. at https://www.bccannabisstores.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020 and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

