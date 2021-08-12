checkAd

Draganfly Launches North American Manufactured Draganflyer Commander2 Drone

Los Angeles, CA., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it is launching its new, North American designed and built, Draganflyer Commander2 drone system.

One of the most important features of the new Draganflyer Commander2 system is that it has been exclusively designed, developed, and manufactured in Canada, and fully complies with “Built-in-North America” requirements to take maximum advantage of federal regulatory requirements concerning the origin and security of drone systems and devices.

The Draganflyer Commander2 is a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) and replaces the highly respected Commander platform launched in 2015. The new model improves operational capabilities and payload options, as well as offering new North American built and sourced flight controllers, sensors, communications, and utilises Mav-Link based mission planning software.

With its high endurance capability, and long-life power system, the Commander2 is a fully customizable platform that can be tailored to meet the most demanding client needs. Backed by two decades of UAV development experience, Draganfly’s latest class leading drone is ready to answer the needs of the commercial, farming, geological, military and emergency services sectors.

Cory Baker is Draganfly’s Production Manager: “Integrity and data security are of the highest importance to Draganfly’s clients, and the improved Commander platform delivers in those key areas. Shifts in federal requirements have also made commercial users reconsider their UAV needs, and Commander2 has the solutions to answer that demand.”

Speaking ahead of the Commander2’s launch, Draganfly SVP Global Sales, John Bagocius commented: “The needs of our clients and the regulatory landscape are both constantly changing, and Draganfly’s team of talented engineers are always ready to respond to those challenges.”

The Draganflyer Commander2 will be showcased at the upcoming AUVSI Xponential event taking place between August 16 -19, 2021, at the Georgia World Congress, in Atlanta. Click to learn more about our presence at AUVSI.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 23 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

