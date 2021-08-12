Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Departure of Senior Vice President of Supply Chain

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that Ray Daugherty, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, will be leaving the Company effective August 27th, to pursue other interests. The Company has commenced its search for a new Head of Supply Chain. Eric van der Valk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will lead this function until a replacement is named.



John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We appreciate Ray’s efforts and commitment to the success of the company and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."