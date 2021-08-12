checkAd

ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle For North American Market Nears Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:56  |  39   |   |   

Dallas, TX , Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) and EV design partner MODUS are set to review the update production design of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle today.  The latest design was demonstrated in a video published earlier this year:

https://youtu.be/ZvL3Ij3bnGo

MODUS has been working to update the pilot design featured in the video with a rear hub motor to improve battery capacity in the frame.  The updated hub motor Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle will be reviewed by ALYI management tomorrow.  A new sneak peek video will be coming soon along with a production schedule supporting planned sales of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle in North America.

The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle design and development process has provided ALYI with an EV intellectual property foundation, particularly when it comes to motorcycles, that ALYI is applying to the rollout of its overall EV Ecosystem Strategy in Africa.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded its EV ecosystem solution with the development of its own EV motorcycle business.  ALYI has recently initiated an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya which is already generating results expected to set ALYI’s EV business apart from the competition.

The pilot is being conducted in conjunction with the 2,000 electric motorcycle order, the fulfillment of which is being finalized with results from the pilot.

Ultimately, ALYI does not intend to go it alone on the overall development and rollout of its EV Ecosystem. ALYI is building a core element into its ecosystem that attracts, if not compels the participation of all would be brand name EV industry leaders in an annual EV symposium and conference. The EV symposium and conference will be anchored by an EV race event in Kenya that comes with a substantial brand name.

Disclaimer

