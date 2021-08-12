checkAd

Gladstone Land Acquires Organic Blueberry Orchards in Oregon & California

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired approximately $42.3 million of farmland, blueberry plantings, and improvements located in Kern …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired approximately $42.3 million of farmland, blueberry plantings, and improvements located in Kern County, California, and Yamhill County, Oregon. Both farms are 100% certified USDA organic. In connection with the acquisitions, Gladstone Land entered into triple-net leaseback agreements with the seller on each farm, ranging in length from 10 years to 15 years.

"Both of these organic blueberry farms utilize advanced irrigation methods, high density plantings, and shade structures to minimize inputs and protect the quality of the fruit," said Joseph Van Wingerden, Director at Gladstone Land. "Organic produce sales reportedly increased by 11% in 2020 as the demand for organics continues to grow. The innovative growing methods used by our tenant on these properties represent how the best farmers are continually striving to meet this demand with the highest quality produce while being good stewards of the land and minimizing water use."

"These two acquisitions are ideal properties for our growing portfolio of farms producing healthy produce," said David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land. "We are continuing to target the highest quality farms with secure sources of water. But our greatest strength is that the growers we partner with are dedicated to cultivating the best produce and preserving resources. I recommend going to your local grocery store and buying as many fruits, vegetables, and nuts as you can!"

About Gladstone Land Corporation:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 155 farms, comprised of approximately 106,000 acres in 14 different states and over 20,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 102 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 23 times over the prior 26 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0451 per month, or $0.5412 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about ach of the Company's farms, can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Acquires Organic Blueberry Orchards in Oregon & California MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired approximately $42.3 million of farmland, blueberry plantings, and improvements located in Kern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...