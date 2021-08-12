checkAd

Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed pharmaceutical and biotechnology …

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry veteran Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Ropacki is a globally recognized pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with over 20 years of clinical development experience. His expertise includes developing and executing successful clinical development programs and maximizing meaningful and productive regulatory interactions. Dr. Ropacki is a CNS expert with extensive neuroscience background and experience, especially Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias and psychiatry. Dr. Ropacki will be advising Neuropathix's management team regarding the development of their lead drug candidate KLS-13019 into the clinic, as well as positioning Neuropathix's patented topical API, Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine ("LEA") for further evaluation in a FDA monograph.

Dr. Ropacki is currently the Chief Medical Officer of CNS Clinical and Product Development for Oryzon, as well as their US Site Head. He was previously Senior Vice President of Psychiatry Clinical Development at MedAvante-ProPhase. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), his last as Director, Clinical Research Neuroscience, Research and Development, for Janssen Research & Development where he was responsible for leading the Cognitive Health in Aging Registry: Investigational, Observational and Trial studies in dementia research - Prospective Readiness Cohort (CHARIOT-PRO) program. Prior to that role, Dr. Ropacki served as Global Medical Affairs Leader and Head of Late-Stage Development at Janssen Alzheimer's Immunotherapy, LLC.

"A big part of what makes my experience at Neuropathix so rewarding is the team building aspect that occurs when extraordinarily talented individuals like Dr. Michael Ropacki are gracious enough to accept our invitation in support of our technology," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix. "His immediate understanding of our efforts and shared goal of helping people with unmet medical needs is greatly appreciated. We are grateful and delighted to welcome Dr. Ropacki on board as a leading advisor to help us achieve our goal of bringing forth KLS-13019, our novel, non-opioid solution to chronic and neuropathic pain, into human clinical trials in the near future.

Seite 1 von 3
Neuropathix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed pharmaceutical and biotechnology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Neuropathix, Inc. Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders
Accesswire | Analysen