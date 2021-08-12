Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints Michael Ropacki, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed pharmaceutical and biotechnology …

Dr. Ropacki is a globally recognized pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with over 20 years of clinical development experience. His expertise includes developing and executing successful clinical development programs and maximizing meaningful and productive regulatory interactions. Dr. Ropacki is a CNS expert with extensive neuroscience background and experience, especially Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias and psychiatry. Dr. Ropacki will be advising Neuropathix's management team regarding the development of their lead drug candidate KLS-13019 into the clinic, as well as positioning Neuropathix's patented topical API, Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine ("LEA") for further evaluation in a FDA monograph.

Dr. Ropacki is currently the Chief Medical Officer of CNS Clinical and Product Development for Oryzon, as well as their US Site Head. He was previously Senior Vice President of Psychiatry Clinical Development at MedAvante-ProPhase. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), his last as Director, Clinical Research Neuroscience, Research and Development, for Janssen Research & Development where he was responsible for leading the Cognitive Health in Aging Registry: Investigational, Observational and Trial studies in dementia research - Prospective Readiness Cohort (CHARIOT-PRO) program. Prior to that role, Dr. Ropacki served as Global Medical Affairs Leader and Head of Late-Stage Development at Janssen Alzheimer's Immunotherapy, LLC.

"A big part of what makes my experience at Neuropathix so rewarding is the team building aspect that occurs when extraordinarily talented individuals like Dr. Michael Ropacki are gracious enough to accept our invitation in support of our technology," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix. "His immediate understanding of our efforts and shared goal of helping people with unmet medical needs is greatly appreciated. We are grateful and delighted to welcome Dr. Ropacki on board as a leading advisor to help us achieve our goal of bringing forth KLS-13019, our novel, non-opioid solution to chronic and neuropathic pain, into human clinical trials in the near future.