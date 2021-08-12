checkAd

Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process

Accesswire
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced an update on the merger transaction process with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge").

As previously announced, on March 19, 2021, Support.com and Greenidge entered into an agreement providing for the acquisition of Support.com by Greenidge in a merger transaction. Support.com has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting"), to be held on September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT at the W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills, 930 Hilgard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, to approve the proposed merger. Notice of the Special Meeting and related proxy materials are being mailed to all holders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2021 (the "Record Date").

The consummation of the proposed merger requires approval at the Special Meeting by the affirmative vote of the holders of over 50% of the outstanding Support.com shares. Only stockholders who held Support.com shares as of the Record Date will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

Stockholders that owned shares as of the Record Date are encouraged to submit their votes as soon as possible to ensure that they are represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders should please note that if their shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, they must contact their bank or broker for information regarding how they may cast their votes.

Support.com stockholders can follow the link below to view the proxy statement for the matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting: https://sec.report/Document/0001193125-21-241850/.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor, Harkins Kovler, LLC., toll free at +1 (800) 326-5997, toll at +1 (212) 468-5380, or by email at SPRT@harkinskovler.com

About Support.com
Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions and security software delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for enterprise clients, leading businesses, and consumers. Support.com efficiently meets rapidly-changing market needs with a highly-scalable homesourcing model, IoT expertise, omnichannel solutions, and proprietary software. With no bricks and mortar facilities, no commuting, and a secure cloud-based infrastructure, Support.com is a global leader in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.support.com., Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit www.support.com.

