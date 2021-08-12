checkAd

HotForex extends partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global multi-asset broker HotForex has announced a renewal of the company's Official Partnership agreement with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

With this partnership extension, HotForex plans to expand its global presence in key markets around the world while also strengthening its presence in the markets where it already operates. Acting as the French football club's Official Online Trading Partner for a second consecutive season, the company will continue engaging its clients and football fans with new activities and educating them about the shared values of online trading and football.           

Paris Saint-Germain has been at the forefront of this summer's transfer window, building an incredible squad for the upcoming season, with Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijinaldum and Achraf Hakimi joining a star-studded squad already boasting the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Ángel Di María.

Commenting on the extension of the agreement, a HotForex spokesperson said: "We are very proud to renew our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of another exciting season. Our partnership has proved to charge both parties with even more energy to strive for excellence. We would like to wish the team the best of luck on the pitch for the 2021/22 season and look forward to creating new fan activations which will bring our clients and football fans closer to the action, as well as continuing to help educate people on investing." 

Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer added "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with HotForex, a leading broker in the financial industry. It is great for us to be able to collaborate with such a prestigious brand that will provide Paris Saint-Germain's fans across the world with a reliable and effective trading platform."

About HotForex

HotForex is an award winning forex and commodities broker, providing trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients. Through its policy of providing the best possible trading conditions to its clients and allowing both scalpers and traders using expert advisors unrestricted access to its liquidity, HotForex has positioned itself as the forex broker of choice for traders worldwide. HotForex offers various accounts types, trading software and tools to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSI's purchase of the club in 2011, it has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is connected with Paris, which is at the heart of the organization, under the philosophy of one unique city, one unique club. The club has since won 26 trophies in ten years, 44 in its history, becoming the most successful club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar and Mbappé, both ranked amongst the best players in the world. The international popularity of the club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 95 million social media followers in just ten years. It has opened international offices in Doha, Shanghai and Singapore. The pioneering sports club which now includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo added esports in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the club who has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop innovative programs for children in tough situations. Among others, the Red&Blue School project allows the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation to serve underprivileged youths.  

