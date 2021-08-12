checkAd

Dr. Dominic Clarke Joins Discovery Life Sciences As Chief Technical Officer Of Cell And Gene Therapy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, announced today that Dominic Clarke, Ph.D. has joined the company as Chief Technical Officer of Cell & Gene Therapy.  His addition in this role will further establish Discovery as a global leader in cell and gene therapy materials and analytical services to support the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies.

Discovery Life Sciences Logo

"As a highly experienced and recognized leader in the cell and gene therapy industry, Dominic's addition to the Discovery team provides a significant enhancement to our already rapidly expanding Cell and Gene Therapy Services Division," said Glenn Bilawsky, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery.  "The cell and gene therapy industry acknowledges his proficiency in evaluating and implementing technological innovations on a global scale.  His knowledge, experience, and skillset will significantly accelerate our ability to advance researchers' cell therapy programs from early discovery through to manufacturing."

Dr. Clarke brings more than 15 years of cell and gene related experience to Discovery.  He is the acting chair for the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapies (ISCT) Process and Product Development Committee – a global industry leadership forum directed toward translating research and process development from bench to clinic through education and guidance.  Prior to joining Discovery, he served as Global Head of Cell Therapy for HemaCare, a Charles River company.  During his tenure there, he developed and led the company's global cell therapy corporate strategy, provided scientific and technical expertise both operationally and commercially, and spearheaded innovation across the organization.

"Discovery's unique combination of highly characterized biospecimen products and testing capabilities are paramount to advancing the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies" said Dr. Clarke.  "I am thrilled at the opportunity to join this excellent team and mutually share their passion to support the success of cell therapies.  Discovery Life Sciences has established a strong foundation as the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, and I look forward to further enhancing their current extensive cell and gene therapy products and services.  Discovery is currently meeting the global needs and exceeding expectations of cell therapy developers and manufacturers with the quality, speed, and scale needed to provide safe, effective, and advanced therapies."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery 

Discovery Life Sciences is the biospecimen and biomarker specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate precision medicine programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other complex conditions.  We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research.  

Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result.  We are Science at your Service!  For more information, visit dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg




