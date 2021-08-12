checkAd

DGAP-News Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 15:01  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink

12.08.2021 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Laser communication products enhance satellite relay service
 
WASHINGTON, D.C., August 12, 2021 - Mynaric and SpaceLink today announced the signature of a definitive agreement on the sale of optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) with a total order volume of up to $28 million depending on exercised options and SpaceLink's satellite prime selection. Mynaric expects to ship SpaceLink's first units during the first quarter of 2023. The deal includes mutually agreed upon milestone payments leading up to initial delivery.

"The final details of this agreement are just the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to bring fast, highly secure and continuous communications between spacecraft and the ground. Our industrialized approach to production will allow us to meet the expanded needs as SpaceLink's constellation grows," said Tina Ghataore, president, Mynaric USA and Chief Commercial Officer, Mynaric.

The agreement follows the framework previously announced, that also includes potential follow-up orders and further collaboration between the two companies. In addition to today's announcement, Mynaric is expected to provide SpaceLink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) optical communication terminals (OCT) for SpaceLink customers. These terminals would interface with the SpaceLink MEO data relay service. Both agreements significantly strengthen the relationship between the two aerospace organizations to mutual benefit.

About SpaceLink
SpaceLink is building an information superhighway for the space economy that will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in SightTM data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

About Mynaric
Mynaric (M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11) produces the optical fiber for the skies and, as a pioneer of laser communication, enables extremely fast and secure wireless data transmission between aircraft, drones and satellites. Globally, the need for fast and ubiquitous network connectivity is advancing inexorably. Data networks such as the internet are now largely based on infrastructure on the ground which cannot be expanded arbitrarily for legal, economic or logistical reasons. The future, therefore, calls for an expansion of the existing network infrastructure into air and space. Mynaric provides laser communication products to establish the necessary data highways for telecommunication constellations in air and space.
# # #

12.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226155

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1226155  12.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226155&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Mynaric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Mynaric AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with SpaceLink 12.08.2021 / 15:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Laser communication products enhance satellite …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-News: BIKE24 nach Börsengang mit starken Halbjahresergebnissen: Umsatzplus von 44 Prozent, bereinigtes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz- und Ergebniszuwachs
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:01 UhrDGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet millionenschweren Vertrag mit SpaceLink
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric stellt Pläne für Elektronikproduktion in den USA vor (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric stellt Pläne für Elektronikproduktion in den USA vor
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unveils U.S.-based electronic production plans
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Mynaric: Kooperation soll Indien-Geschäft ankurbeln
4investors | Kommentare
23.07.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung, um seinen Einstieg in den indischen Luft- und Raumfahrtmarkt zu beschleunigen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
23.07.21DGAP-News: Mynaric Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Accelerate Entrance to Indian Aerospace Market
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-News: Mynaric unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung, um seinen Einstieg in den indischen Luft- und Raumfahrtmarkt zu beschleunigen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Megatrend Space Economy: Wettlauf zu den Sternen (2) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare