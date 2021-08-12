Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening of Hollywood Casino York

State gaming officials, legislators and area dignitaries are joining Penn National Gaming team members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. Hollywood Casino York will then welcome thousands of guests ready to experience over 500 of the newest slot machines, 24 table games, the first retail Barstool Sportsbook in Pennsylvania, upscale casual dining and above all, premier guest service.

Today marks the grand opening of Hollywood Casino York, the third gaming and entertainment facility for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) in Pennsylvania. The $120 million state-of-the-art casino is opening to the public at 12:00PM.

“We would like to officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino York,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for Penn National. “We’re thrilled to be opening our 43rd property in North America, our third in the Commonwealth, and showcasing Hollywood Casino York’s unique style of premier gaming, dining and entertainment in a truly modern atmosphere. Importantly, it has been an honor to be welcomed by Springettsbury Township and the surrounding communities, creating new jobs and starting a new economic engine right here in York County.

“We are also very excited to be launching our cutting edge ‘3C’ technology at Hollywood Casino York: our cardless, cashless, contactless ‘mywallet’. This is a revolutionary enhancement for our industry, and I want to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support and our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing. This technology further supports Penn National’s omnichannel business approach where we are providing the best experiences, whether people are playing with us at our properties or on our numerous online offerings,” added George.

The approximate 80,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility employs 290 people and generated 230 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, the fun and excitement will continue 365 days a year.

Gaming Floor

Hollywood Casino York’s gaming floor features over 500 of the latest video reel slot and video poker machines, as well 24 exciting table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, mini baccarat, and more. The Barstool Sportsbook includes a 20-foot wall of televisions, bar top video poker, sports betting tellers and sports wagering and racing kiosks. All gaming at Hollywood Casino York is also outfitted with Penn National’s cashless, cardless and contactless capabilities.