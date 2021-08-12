checkAd

Tina Gravel Named as Honoree on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

Appgate, the secure access company, announces that Tina Gravel, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances is among honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a variety of backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

“I can think of a no more deserving recipient of this award than Tina,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate. “With her passion for elevating and encouraging women to pursue technology and cybersecurity careers, coupled with her own drive to help enterprises understand and reap the benefits of Zero Trust, she is an industry standard bearer for diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight dedicated, determined individuals working to eliminate industry discrimination. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for years and many organizations have received attention for their DE&I programs. Channel Futures created this list to acknowledge the often-overlooked, grassroots efforts of individuals who start programs and keep momentum going.

“The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. “These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections.”

Nominations for the premiere DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were thoroughly reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

“It’s been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. “Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It’s essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it’s the right thing to do.”

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects nearly 700 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com. On February 9, 2021, Appgate announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated (OTC BB: NTWN), a publicly traded shell company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time Appgate will become a public company. For more information, please visit www.appgate.com/investor-relations.




