CCOM Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Sales increased 37.5% to $36,682,668 from $26,685,479

Gross profit increased 47.0% to $9,796,106 from $6,663,143

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 24.4% to $6,915,940 from $5,560,415

Operating income of $2,844,389 compared to $1,093,954

Net income of $2,580,346 compared to $931,921; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).

Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.10 per share

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:

Sales increased 19.7% to $58,765,528 from $49,094,282

Gross profit increased 26.1% to $15,855,960 from $12,577,654

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.9% to $12,907,652 from $12,072,912

Operating income of $2,877,077 compared to $420,869

Net income of $2,594,185 compared to $243,770; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).

Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.03 per share

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.

For further information, please contact Peter D. Gasiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, or William Salek, Chief Financial Officer, at (973) 427-8224.

(Financial Highlights Follow)

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 419,461 $ 388,267 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $616,130 and $766,459, respectively 14,231,328 10,305,665 Inventory 24,385,217 20,936,936 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 705,570 749,053 Total current assets 39,741,576 32,379,921 Property and equipment 1,426,119 1,095,506 Goodwill 1,416,928 1,416,929 Other assets - noncurrent 517,083 188,824 Deferred tax asset - noncurrent 2,390,242 2,548,575 $ 45,491,948 $ 37,629,755 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit $ 13,227,105 $ 9,151,368 Notes payable - current portion 1,206,549 627,009 Trade payables 6,159,163 5,892,126 Accrued liabilities 3,385,642 2,450,810 Income taxes payable 510 2,850 Total current liabilities 23,978,969 18,124,163 Notes payable, excluding current portion 1,660,944 2,247,742 Deferred tax liability - noncurrent 354,000 354,000 Total liabilities 25,993,913 20,725,905 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $.05 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 284,612 shares issued and (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net 14,231 14,231 Common stock, $.05 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,154,928 shares issued and outstanding 457,746 457,746 Additional paid-in capital 12,596,853 12,596,853 Retained earnings 6,429,205 3,835,020 Total stockholders' equity 19,498,035 16,903,850 $ 45,491,948 $ 37,629,755 The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 36,682,668 $ 26,685,479 $ 58,765,528 $ 49,094,282 Cost of sales 26,886,562 20,022,336 42,909,568 36,516,628 Gross profit 9,796,106 6,663,143 15,855,960 12,577,654 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,915,940 5,560,415 12,907,652 12,072,912 Operating income 2,880,166 1,102,728 2,948,308 504,742 Other income 56,401 78,884 97,598 135,338 Interest expense, net (92,178 ) (87,658 ) (168,829 ) (219,211 ) Income from operations 2,844,389 1,093,954 2,877,077 420,869 Income tax expense 264,043 162,033 282,892 177,099 Net income $ 2,580,346 $ 931,921 $ 2,594,185 $ 243,770 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,154,928 9,154,928 9,154,928 9,154,928 Diluted 9,439,540 9,439,540 9,439,540 9,439,540 The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CCOM Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Number of shares Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Common Stock Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at December 31, 2020 284,612 9,154,928 $ 14,231 $ 457,746 $ 12,596,853 $ 3,835,020 $ 16,903,850 Net Income - - - - - 13,839 13,839 Balance at March 31, 2021 284,612 9,154,928 $ 14,231 $ 457,746 $ 12,596,853 $ 3,848,859 $ 16,917,689 Net Income 2,580,346 2,580,346 Balance at June 30, 2021 284,612 9,154,928 $ 14,231 $ 457,746 $ 12,596,853 $ 6,429,205 $ 19,498,035 The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,594,185 $ 243,770 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Deferred income taxes 158,333 158,333 Provision for doubtful accounts (45,632 ) 214,436 Depreciation 234,212 201,283 Net gain on sale of property and equipment (5,200 ) (2,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,880,031 ) (1,666,269 ) Inventory (3,448,281 ) 495,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,483 182,241 Other assets - noncurrent (328,259 ) 66,442 Trade payables 267,037 (462,642 ) Accrued liabilities 934,832 (673,564 ) Income taxes payable (2,340 ) (8,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,477,661 ) (1,250,559 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (495,797 ) (200,923 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5,200 2,000 Net cash used in investing activities (490,597 ) (198,923 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (76,285 ) (54,113 ) Issuance of financing - 2,285,256 Borrowings (repayments) under credit facility - revolving credit, net 4,075,737 (453,686 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,999,452 1,777,457 Increase in cash 31,194 327,975 Cash - beginning of period 388,267 193,448 Cash - end of period $ 419,461 $ 521,423 The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

