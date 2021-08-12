checkAd

CCOM Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:

  • Sales increased 37.5% to $36,682,668 from $26,685,479
  • Gross profit increased 47.0% to $9,796,106 from $6,663,143
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 24.4% to $6,915,940 from $5,560,415
  • Operating income of $2,844,389 compared to $1,093,954
  • Net income of $2,580,346 compared to $931,921; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
  • Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.10 per share

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:

  • Sales increased 19.7% to $58,765,528 from $49,094,282
  • Gross profit increased 26.1% to $15,855,960 from $12,577,654
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.9% to $12,907,652 from $12,072,912
  • Operating income of $2,877,077 compared to $420,869
  • Net income of $2,594,185 compared to $243,770; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
  • Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.03 per share

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.

For further information, please contact Peter D. Gasiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, or William Salek, Chief Financial Officer, at (973) 427-8224.

(Financial Highlights Follow)

 
CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

Current assets:
Cash

$

419,461

$

388,267

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $616,130 and $766,459, respectively

14,231,328

10,305,665

Inventory

 

24,385,217

 

20,936,936

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

705,570

 

749,053

Total current assets

 

39,741,576

 

32,379,921

Property and equipment

 

1,426,119

 

1,095,506

Goodwill

 

1,416,928

 

1,416,929

Other assets - noncurrent

 

517,083

 

188,824

Deferred tax asset - noncurrent

 

2,390,242

 

2,548,575

$

45,491,948

$

37,629,755

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit

$

13,227,105

$

9,151,368

Notes payable - current portion

 

1,206,549

 

627,009

Trade payables

 

6,159,163

 

5,892,126

Accrued liabilities

 

3,385,642

 

2,450,810

Income taxes payable

 

510

 

2,850

Total current liabilities

 

23,978,969

 

18,124,163

Notes payable, excluding current portion

 

1,660,944

 

2,247,742

Deferred tax liability - noncurrent

 

354,000

 

354,000

Total liabilities

 

25,993,913

 

20,725,905

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $.05 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 284,612 shares issued and (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net

14,231

14,231

Common stock, $.05 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,154,928 shares issued and outstanding

457,746

457,746

Additional paid-in capital

 

12,596,853

 

12,596,853

Retained earnings

 

6,429,205

 

3,835,020

Total stockholders' equity

 

19,498,035

 

16,903,850

$

45,491,948

$

37,629,755

 
The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
 
CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 

For The Three Months Ended

 

For The Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Sales

$

36,682,668

 

$

26,685,479

 

$

58,765,528

 

$

49,094,282

 

Cost of sales

 

26,886,562

 

 

20,022,336

 

 

42,909,568

 

 

36,516,628

 

Gross profit

 

9,796,106

 

 

6,663,143

 

 

15,855,960

 

 

12,577,654

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

6,915,940

 

 

5,560,415

 

 

12,907,652

 

 

12,072,912

 

Operating income

 

2,880,166

 

 

1,102,728

 

 

2,948,308

 

 

504,742

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

56,401

 

 

78,884

 

 

97,598

 

 

135,338

 

Interest expense, net

 

(92,178

)

 

(87,658

)

 

(168,829

)

 

(219,211

)

Income from operations

 

2,844,389

 

 

1,093,954

 

 

2,877,077

 

 

420,869

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

264,043

 

 

162,033

 

 

282,892

 

 

177,099

 

Net income

$

2,580,346

 

$

931,921

 

$

2,594,185

 

$

243,770

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.27

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.03

 

Diluted

$

0.27

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

9,154,928

 

 

9,154,928

 

 

9,154,928

 

 

9,154,928

 

Diluted

 

9,439,540

 

 

9,439,540

 

 

9,439,540

 

 

9,439,540

 

 
The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
 
CCOM Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
 

Number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable

Convertible

Preferred Stock

 

Common

Stock

 

Redeemable

Convertible

Preferred Stock

 

Common

Stock

 

Additional Paid-In

Capital

 

Accumulated

Deficit

 

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2020

284,612

9,154,928

$

14,231

$

457,746

$

12,596,853

$

3,835,020

$

16,903,850

 
 
Net Income

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

13,839

 

13,839

Balance at March 31, 2021

284,612

9,154,928

$

14,231

$

457,746

$

12,596,853

$

3,848,859

$

16,917,689

 
 
Net Income

 

2,580,346

 

2,580,346

Balance at June 30, 2021

284,612

9,154,928

$

14,231

$

457,746

$

12,596,853

$

6,429,205

$

19,498,035

 
The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

For The Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income $ 2,594,185

 

$ 243,770

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

Deferred income taxes 158,333

 

158,333

 

Provision for doubtful accounts (45,632

)

214,436

 

Depreciation 234,212

 

201,283

 

Net gain on sale of property and equipment (5,200

)

(2,000

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

Accounts receivable (3,880,031

)

(1,666,269

)

Inventory (3,448,281

)

495,411

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,483

 

182,241

 

Other assets - noncurrent (328,259

)

66,442

 

Trade payables 267,037

 

(462,642

)

Accrued liabilities 934,832

 

(673,564

)

Income taxes payable (2,340

)

(8,000

)

Net cash used in operating activities (3,477,661

)

(1,250,559

)

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

Additions to property and equipment (495,797

)

(200,923

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 5,200

 

2,000

 

Net cash used in investing activities (490,597

)

(198,923

)

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

Repayments of notes payable (76,285

)

(54,113

)

Issuance of financing -

 

2,285,256

 

Borrowings (repayments) under credit facility - revolving credit, net 4,075,737

 

(453,686

)

Net cash provided by financing activities 3,999,452

 

1,777,457

 

Increase in cash 31,194

 

327,975

 

Cash - beginning of period 388,267

 

193,448

 

Cash - end of period $ 419,461

 

$ 521,423

 

 

 

The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 




