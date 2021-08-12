CCOM Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results
CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:
- Sales increased 37.5% to $36,682,668 from $26,685,479
- Gross profit increased 47.0% to $9,796,106 from $6,663,143
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 24.4% to $6,915,940 from $5,560,415
- Operating income of $2,844,389 compared to $1,093,954
- Net income of $2,580,346 compared to $931,921; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
- Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.10 per share
Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to results for the same period in 2020:
- Sales increased 19.7% to $58,765,528 from $49,094,282
- Gross profit increased 26.1% to $15,855,960 from $12,577,654
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6.9% to $12,907,652 from $12,072,912
- Operating income of $2,877,077 compared to $420,869
- Net income of $2,594,185 compared to $243,770; the 2021 and 2020 amounts each include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
- Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.27 per share from $0.03 per share
About CCOM Group, Inc.
CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.
For further information, please contact Peter D. Gasiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, or William Salek, Chief Financial Officer, at (973) 427-8224.
(Financial Highlights Follow)
|CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|
$
|
419,461
|
$
|
388,267
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $616,130 and $766,459, respectively
|
14,231,328
|
10,305,665
|Inventory
|
|
24,385,217
|
|
20,936,936
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
705,570
|
|
749,053
|Total current assets
|
|
39,741,576
|
|
32,379,921
|Property and equipment
|
|
1,426,119
|
|
1,095,506
|Goodwill
|
|
1,416,928
|
|
1,416,929
|Other assets - noncurrent
|
|
517,083
|
|
188,824
|Deferred tax asset - noncurrent
|
|
2,390,242
|
|
2,548,575
|
$
|
45,491,948
|
$
|
37,629,755
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit
|
$
|
13,227,105
|
$
|
9,151,368
|Notes payable - current portion
|
|
1,206,549
|
|
627,009
|Trade payables
|
|
6,159,163
|
|
5,892,126
|Accrued liabilities
|
|
3,385,642
|
|
2,450,810
|Income taxes payable
|
|
510
|
|
2,850
|Total current liabilities
|
|
23,978,969
|
|
18,124,163
|Notes payable, excluding current portion
|
|
1,660,944
|
|
2,247,742
|Deferred tax liability - noncurrent
|
|
354,000
|
|
354,000
|Total liabilities
|
|
25,993,913
|
|
20,725,905
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $.05 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 284,612 shares issued and (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net
|
14,231
|
14,231
|Common stock, $.05 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,154,928 shares issued and outstanding
|
457,746
|
457,746
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
12,596,853
|
|
12,596,853
|Retained earnings
|
|
6,429,205
|
|
3,835,020
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
19,498,035
|
|
16,903,850
|
$
|
45,491,948
|
$
|
37,629,755
|The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
For The Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Sales
|
$
|
36,682,668
|
|
$
|
26,685,479
|
|
$
|
58,765,528
|
|
$
|
49,094,282
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
26,886,562
|
|
|
20,022,336
|
|
|
42,909,568
|
|
|
36,516,628
|
|Gross profit
|
|
9,796,106
|
|
|
6,663,143
|
|
|
15,855,960
|
|
|
12,577,654
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
6,915,940
|
|
|
5,560,415
|
|
|
12,907,652
|
|
|
12,072,912
|
|Operating income
|
|
2,880,166
|
|
|
1,102,728
|
|
|
2,948,308
|
|
|
504,742
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income
|
|
56,401
|
|
|
78,884
|
|
|
97,598
|
|
|
135,338
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
(92,178
|
)
|
|
(87,658
|
)
|
|
(168,829
|
)
|
|
(219,211
|
)
|Income from operations
|
|
2,844,389
|
|
|
1,093,954
|
|
|
2,877,077
|
|
|
420,869
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
264,043
|
|
|
162,033
|
|
|
282,892
|
|
|
177,099
|
|Net income
|
$
|
2,580,346
|
|
$
|
931,921
|
|
$
|
2,594,185
|
|
$
|
243,770
|
|
|
|
|
|Income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
9,154,928
|
|
|
9,154,928
|
|
|
9,154,928
|
|
|
9,154,928
|
|Diluted
|
|
9,439,540
|
|
|
9,439,540
|
|
|
9,439,540
|
|
|
9,439,540
|
|The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|CCOM Group, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
|For Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|
Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable
Convertible
Preferred Stock
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
Redeemable
Convertible
Preferred Stock
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
Additional Paid-In
Capital
|
|
Accumulated
Deficit
|
|
Total
Stockholders'
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance at December 31, 2020
|
284,612
|
9,154,928
|
$
|
14,231
|
$
|
457,746
|
$
|
12,596,853
|
$
|
3,835,020
|
$
|
16,903,850
|Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13,839
|
|
13,839
|Balance at March 31, 2021
|
284,612
|
9,154,928
|
$
|
14,231
|
$
|
457,746
|
$
|
12,596,853
|
$
|
3,848,859
|
$
|
16,917,689
|Net Income
|
|
2,580,346
|
|
2,580,346
|Balance at June 30, 2021
|
284,612
|
9,154,928
|
$
|
14,231
|
$
|
457,746
|
$
|
12,596,853
|
$
|
6,429,205
|
$
|
19,498,035
|The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
For The Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|Net income
|$
|2,594,185
|
|$
|243,770
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|Deferred income taxes
|158,333
|
|158,333
|
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(45,632
|
)
|214,436
|
|Depreciation
|234,212
|
|201,283
|
|Net gain on sale of property and equipment
|(5,200
|
)
|(2,000
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|(3,880,031
|
)
|(1,666,269
|
)
|Inventory
|(3,448,281
|
)
|495,411
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|43,483
|
|182,241
|
|Other assets - noncurrent
|(328,259
|
)
|66,442
|
|Trade payables
|267,037
|
|(462,642
|
)
|Accrued liabilities
|934,832
|
|(673,564
|
)
|Income taxes payable
|(2,340
|
)
|(8,000
|
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,477,661
|
)
|(1,250,559
|
)
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|Additions to property and equipment
|(495,797
|
)
|(200,923
|
)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|5,200
|
|2,000
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(490,597
|
)
|(198,923
|
)
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|Repayments of notes payable
|(76,285
|
)
|(54,113
|
)
|Issuance of financing
|-
|
|2,285,256
|
|Borrowings (repayments) under credit facility - revolving credit, net
|4,075,737
|
|(453,686
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,999,452
|
|1,777,457
|
|Increase in cash
|31,194
|
|327,975
|
|Cash - beginning of period
|388,267
|
|193,448
|
|Cash - end of period
|$
|419,461
|
|$
|521,423
|
|
|
|The accompanying notes are integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
|
