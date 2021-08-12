checkAd

Aramark’s Alison Birdwell Selected to Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Class of “Game Changers Women in Sports Business”

Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports and Entertainment, has been selected to Sports Business Journal’s (SBJ) 2021 Class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business.” The award, which debuted in 2011, annually recognizes 50 women in the industry who have broad, deep, and varied responsibilities and who are contributing to the success of the industry in multiple ways. As part of the 11th class of Game Changers, Birdwell is one of only 440 women to ever win the award.

Aramark's Alison Birdwell Selected to Sports Business Journal's 2021 Class of "Game Changers: Women in Sports Business"

“Alison’s vision, leadership and commitment to innovation have been instrumental to the ongoing growth and success of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment business, and we are both honored and grateful that SBJ has recognized her for the outstanding contributions she’s made, and continues to make, to the industry,” said Marc Bruno, Chief Operating Officer at Aramark.

Birdwell provides leadership for more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performance venues, and cultural attractions across North America. Prior to assuming her role as President and CEO in February 2020, Birdwell was Vice President-Central Region for Aramark Sports and Entertainment. She also served as Vice President for Aramark Sports and Entertainment in the West Region. She joined Aramark in 2002 as General Manager at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Birdwell will be profiled in SBJ on Sept. 27 and recognized during a conference and award ceremony on Oct. 20 in New York City.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

