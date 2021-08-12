checkAd

PPG Begins Automotive OEM Sealants Production in Morocco

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the startup of a facility in Tangier, Morocco, that will produce automotive sealants for local vehicle production. The plant, which marks the company’s first automotive coatings production facility in Africa, initially will supply materials for Renault Group’s Dacia brand vehicles that are produced in Tangier and Casablanca.

“This facility’s startup is an important step in providing local supply for automotive original equipment (OEM) vehicle manufacturers in Morocco,” said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, automotive coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The country is already one of the largest and fastest-growing vehicle producers in Africa. Vehicle output is projected to increase significantly, with two more production facilities expected to be added by 2030.”

Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan think tank, estimates that automotive output rose from 100,000 vehicles in 2000 to around 400,000 vehicles in 2019. Output is expected to increase to 700,000 vehicles by 2023.

PPG’s Tangier facility will produce sealants that allow more flexibility in vehicle design and manufacturing. The company is assessing the local production of additional adhesive, sealant and coatings technologies to supply vehicle manufacturers that are expanding production in Morocco.

PPG continues to advance the development of its automotive adhesives and sealants to allow vehicle manufacturers to meet their goals of electrification, light weighting, sustainability, and noise and vibration reduction.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to support our customers and expand in regions that are poised for growth,” Johannsen said. “Each day, we partner with our customers to create mutual value and focus on technical solutions that make a difference.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Industries Aktie



