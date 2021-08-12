PROS Recognized for SalesTech AI Pricing Innovation with 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Price Optimization Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Built on the PROS Platform, PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management capabilities enable businesses to deliver real-time optimized prices to drive omnichannel sales experiences. Using proven AI-based capabilities for demand and margin forecasting, cost modeling, dynamic pricing and more, PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management capabilities continually learn and incorporate new market information to deliver a competitive, market-relevant price for the unique conditions of every buying engagement – meeting customer expectations every time, all the time, in every channel.

“Organizations need powerful pricing capabilities that underpin a digital selling strategy and can adjust quickly to market changes and unique buyer demands,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Unfortunately, the tech stack at many companies doesn’t support the constant change in modeling, forecasting and pricing in the digital selling environment that businesses must now operate in. PROS empowers businesses in this environment to help them easily ramp up their digital selling initiatives, allowing them to deliver the right price for each unique buying scenario across channels. We extend a hearty congratulations to everyone at PROS for winning our ‘Best Price Optimization Solution’ award.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Customer interactions, market signals, price volatility, inflation and more impact how businesses price and sell their offerings to drive profitable business outcomes. Without AI-based digital technologies, businesses are prone to make decisions on singular points of business impact, customer loss, or worse – gut feel – rather than broader trend data,” said PROS Chief Marketing Officer Katrina Klier. “Businesses that can create competitive offers that account for costs, relevant pricing and acceptable margin in real-time through a buyer’s preferred channel are best positioned to not only survive but thrive in today’s digitally-driven economy. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing what we are doing for our customers and for this incredible award.”