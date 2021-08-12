Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company, and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc., today announced a renewal of its North American rights for the iconic series Sesame Street . Disguise will continue to design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories and trunk-or-treat kits featuring new and classic Sesame Street characters.

Sesame Street Costumes by Disguise (Photo: Business Wire)

Sesame Street has been on air for 52 years making it one of the longest running shows in American history. Disguise celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2022 and has held the Sesame Street license for 31 years. It was one of the very first licenses acquired by the company. Disguise will be introducing new segments, including adaptive costumes and wheelchair wraps to support the strong message of diversity and inclusivity that Sesame Street so proudly teaches.

“I grew up with Sesame Street, as did my children, so it is an honor and a pleasure to continue our partnership on a brand that is near and dear to the hearts of so many generations. Disguise is very much a family brand and the Sesame Street characters echo those brand values and the costumes have always been a hit for both adults and children. Each year, we see families dressing as these lovable characters and we are delighted to continue to make them,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “We appreciate the trust that Sesame Workshop has in Disguise during this decades long partnership in rolling out quality, fan favorite costumes and accessories for families each year.”

“Sesame Street has always been a neighborhood filled with characters that come in all shapes, sizes, and colors,” said Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Disguise as they offer families fun new ways to engage with their favorite Sesame Street friends.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, these Sesame Street costumes and accessories hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike year after year.