C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on September 1, 2021

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 1, 2021. A live webcast will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website at http://ir.c3.ai, or with the dial-in info below:

Conference ID: 3387525

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 979-2768

Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-2883

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

