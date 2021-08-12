checkAd

Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor conferences during Q3:

B. Riley Securities Summer Summit
 Conference dates: August 18th – 19th
 Proper Hotel, Santa Monica CA
Format: 1x1s only

Needham Virtual 2nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference
 Conference date: August 24th
 Format: 1x1s only

Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
 Conference dates: August 31st – September 1st
 Format: 1x1s only

The presentation material utilized for each conference will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor’s website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

