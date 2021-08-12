checkAd

Backbone Consultants Enters New Agreement with Multi-Hospital Academic Health System to Perform Third-Party Audit Certification

Backbone Consultants, a division of CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping healthcare organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced a new agreement with a prestigious multi-hospital academic health system located in the mid-Atlantic to perform an audit and certify them under the Electronic Prescription for Controlled Substances (EPCS) standard.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) requires EPCS certification of systems prescribing controlled substances electronically. The EPCS rules and regulations were created to maintain safety and security, and help fight opioid fraud and abuse. Backbone has a deep knowledge and expertise in IT auditing, and specifically in auditing electronic prescribing systems, and the unique requirements of the EPCS rules and regulations enabling health systems to meet very challenging deadlines for obtaining EPCS certification.

“Healthcare has taken a strong stance against opioid abuse which is a tremendous challenge affecting millions of lives and EPCS certification is a key step in ensuring the protection against this problem,” said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner at Backbone Consultants. He continues, “We have helped scores of healthcare clients navigate the complexities of EPCS certification and look forward to supporting such a highly esteemed institution meet their compliance goals.”

About Bakcbone Consultants

Backbone Consultants provides premium quality Information Technology Risk Advisory Services including IT Audits, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy to clients primarily in the healthcare, medical device, manufacturing, and financial services industries with a staff of proven and driven industry certified IT Audit, Cybersecurity & Privacy professionals. For more information visit www.backboneconsultants.com

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




