Ita Brennan Joins Planet’s Board of Directors

Brennan joins Planet’s Board of Directors as a seasoned and proven technology leader. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arista Networks, Inc (NYSE:ANET). She provides insightful financial leadership, as well as knowledge in cloud computing and scaling technology businesses. She brings extensive experience both as a company operator and as a Board Director at several public hardware and software companies. Planet is currently focused on accelerating growth and expanding operations and services to deliver its scalable data-as-a-service subscription business, to customers around the globe, and Ita is a natural fit.

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors that will support Planet as the company continues to scale its business and grow globally. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. Ita’s wealth of public company experience at dynamic organizations will be critical as Planet enters the public market.

“I am thrilled to have Ita Brennan join our Board of Directors. As we scale our business, Ita’s expert knowledge in financial management will be vital in our next stages. We look forward to accelerating our operations with her bright mind and years of experience,” said Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO.

“Planet is an incredibly exciting company and their business is at a critical stage and growing quickly,” said Brennan. “I am delighted to join Planet’s Board and bring my experience to bear on their mission to use space to help life on earth.”

Prior to joining Arista Networks, Inc., Ita acted as the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) and the Chief Financial Officer of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). For nearly a decade, she worked at Maxtor Corporation, the information storage solutions company, where she advanced to the position of Vice President of Finance for their Worldwide Operations. Ita currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), and previously at LogMeIn, Inc.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

