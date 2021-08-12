checkAd

Ita Brennan Joins Planet’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors that will support Planet as the company continues to scale its business and grow globally. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company later this year. Ita’s wealth of public company experience at dynamic organizations will be critical as Planet enters the public market.

Brennan joins Planet’s Board of Directors as a seasoned and proven technology leader. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arista Networks, Inc (NYSE:ANET). She provides insightful financial leadership, as well as knowledge in cloud computing and scaling technology businesses. She brings extensive experience both as a company operator and as a Board Director at several public hardware and software companies. Planet is currently focused on accelerating growth and expanding operations and services to deliver its scalable data-as-a-service subscription business, to customers around the globe, and Ita is a natural fit.

“I am thrilled to have Ita Brennan join our Board of Directors. As we scale our business, Ita’s expert knowledge in financial management will be vital in our next stages. We look forward to accelerating our operations with her bright mind and years of experience,” said Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO.

“Planet is an incredibly exciting company and their business is at a critical stage and growing quickly,” said Brennan. “I am delighted to join Planet’s Board and bring my experience to bear on their mission to use space to help life on earth.”

Prior to joining Arista Networks, Inc., Ita acted as the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) and the Chief Financial Officer of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). For nearly a decade, she worked at Maxtor Corporation, the information storage solutions company, where she advanced to the position of Vice President of Finance for their Worldwide Operations. Ita currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), and previously at LogMeIn, Inc.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

dMY Technology Group IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ita Brennan Joins Planet’s Board of Directors Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ita Brennan has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Ita brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Planet Signs Multi-Year, Multi-Launch Rideshare Agreement with SpaceX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Planet’s Commercial Satellite Imagery Data Reveals Critical Geopolitical Developments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21NASA Expands Access to Planet Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten