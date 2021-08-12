checkAd

One Week to Vote for Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Don’t forget to vote for the 10 finalists in the Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. Only one week remains for the public to submit their votes for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/. The polls close on August 20. The 20th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country.

“Every vote counts in this contest, so we encourage fans and supporters to continue submitting multiple votes for the 10 finalists up until the final minute,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public expects a high hygiene standard in public restrooms, so it’s fitting that they decide America’s Best Restroom.”

The 2021 America’s Best Restroom finalists include:

  • Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC
  • Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA
  • JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 – New York, New York
  • Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA
  • Planet Word – Washington, D.C.
  • Pump House– Kannapolis, NC
  • Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO
  • The Fed Community –Clarkston, MI
  • Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH
  • William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA

The 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive $2,500 in products and services from Cintas.

Last year, the America’s Best Restroom award went to Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, CO for its self-cleaning restrooms. The facility holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red, and yellow lights to show availability.

Vote for your favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

For more information about the America’s Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898. Images of the finalists are available here.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One Week to Vote for Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists Don’t forget to vote for the 10 finalists in the Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. Only one week remains for the public to submit their votes for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/. The polls …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Cintas Canada Names Borden Park 2021’s Canada’s Best Restroom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Cintas Corporation Announces 26.7% Increase in Quarterly Dividend and New $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Tips from Cintas Help Restaurants Prepare for Post-Pandemic Challenges
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten