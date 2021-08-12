One Week to Vote for Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists

“Every vote counts in this contest, so we encourage fans and supporters to continue submitting multiple votes for the 10 finalists up until the final minute,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public expects a high hygiene standard in public restrooms, so it’s fitting that they decide America’s Best Restroom.”

Don’t forget to vote for the 10 finalists in the Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest . Only one week remains for the public to submit their votes for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/ . The polls close on August 20. The 20 th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country.

The 2021 America’s Best Restroom finalists include:

Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC

Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA

JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 – New York, New York

Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA

Planet Word – Washington, D.C.

Pump House– Kannapolis, NC

Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO

The Fed Community –Clarkston, MI

Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH

William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA

The 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive $2,500 in products and services from Cintas.

Last year, the America’s Best Restroom award went to Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, CO for its self-cleaning restrooms. The facility holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red, and yellow lights to show availability.

Vote for your favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

