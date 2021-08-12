Farmbot Selects ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Enable Smart Agriculture Solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Farmbot Monitoring Solutions (Farmbot), a leading provider of remote monitoring technology for Australian agriculture, has selected ORBCOMM’s satellite IoT technology to enable their smart agriculture solutions , which help farmers improve the visibility and management of their water resources.

Farmbot’s solution is powered by ORBCOMM’s global satellite OGi modem and Inmarsat’s ultra-reliable L-band connectivity to deliver remote monitoring of farm water supplies, including tanks, dams and reservoirs, and capturing images in real-time. Farmbot’s innovative solution integrates with a wide range of sensors and an optional wired camera to deliver valuable reports and trend analysis on water, diesel and trough levels, rainfall, flow and pressure rates, alerts for valve leaks or pump issues, livestock drinking habits along with staff movements using a safety-check-in module. The ruggedized ORBCOMM-enabled solution has been designed to withstand the most remote and harsh climates and works across the entire Australian continent, including rural areas where cellular coverage is unavailable or unreliable, for maximum performance and coverage. By implementing Farmbot’s smart agriculture solution with advanced analytics, farmers can increase the efficiency, productivity and safety of their operations, while reducing their carbon footprint and supporting more sustainable farming for the long term.

“We’re excited to partner with Australian agritech company Farmbot on helping farmers throughout the continent automate their farming processes and gain significant savings in time and money,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “By leveraging our state-of-the-art modem and Inmarsat’s ubiquitous L-band satellite connectivity, Farmbot can provide its customers with actionable data and key business insights to better manage their water supplies and create a safer, more profitable and sustainable farm operation, which is an important priority in our corporate social responsibility efforts.”