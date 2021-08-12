Freddie Mac Prices $741 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-744
MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $741 million in K Certificates (K-744 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about August 19, 2021.
K-744 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$38.534
|4.46
|S+ 3
|0.8630%
|0.8523%
|$99.9958
|A-2
|$579.900
|6.81
|S+13
|1.7120%
|1.2386%
|$102.9976
|A-M
|$122.906
|6.93
|S+21
|1.3400%
|1.3305%
|$99.9979
|X1
|$618.434
|6.38
|S+50
|1.0007%
|1.5281%
|$5.5895
|XAM
|Non-Offered
|X3
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Performance Trust
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC
Related Links
- The K-744 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k744oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-744 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K744 Mortgage Trust (K-744 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-744 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-744 Certificates.
