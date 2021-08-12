Freddie Mac Prices $741 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-744

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $741 million in K Certificates (K-744 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about August 19, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $38.534 4.46 S+ 3 0.8630% 0.8523% $99.9958 A-2 $579.900 6.81 S+13 1.7120% 1.2386% $102.9976 A-M $122.906 6.93 S+21 1.3400% 1.3305% $99.9979 X1 $618.434 6.38 S+50 1.0007% 1.5281% $5.5895 XAM Non-Offered X3 Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Performance Trust

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC



The K-744 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k744oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages



The K-744 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K744 Mortgage Trust (K-744 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-744 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-744 Certificates.