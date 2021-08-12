checkAd

Global Helium Corp. Adds Second Core Area and Additional Acreage in Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (the “Company” or “Global”), an established team of global helium industry experts, is pleased to announce it has established an initial position in a second core area in Saskatchewan. The new acreage, when combined with the Company’s current land position, increases Global’s land holdings to over 405,000 acres in southern Saskatchewan.

The Company has established a core area at Vermillion Hills, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Swift Current, of 135,015 ha (333,630 acres). The company has now established a second core area south of Regina where Global was recently awarded a new land permit consisting of 29,180 ha (72,105 acres). Combined, Global has increased its total land holdings in Saskatchewan to approximately 164,195 ha (405,725 acres).

The Company’s land permits are in the famed Saskatchewan “helium fairway”, home of the majority of Canada’s helium production and where widely published data has identified the presence of helium. The original helium discoveries were made pre-1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas in Saskatchewan found “inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas” containing primarily helium and nitrogen.

At this stage, the Company is aggressively increasing its land position to a establish several core areas within Saskatchewan’s helium fairway. The helium fairway extends into southern Alberta and northern Montana, which are also known helium areas and are the center of active helium exploration and development today. Global is actively engaged in negotiating North American opportunities and aims to become one of the largest and most prolific landholders and helium producers in North America.

Wes Siemens, President of Global, commented, “This new acreage significantly expands our land position within the helium fairway. In addition to significant helium prospectivity, southern Saskatchewan has access to road, rail, pipeline and power infrastructure and attractive fiscal terms, including a 4.25% royalty rate. We believe southern Saskatchewan has the potential to be a significant contributor to the global helium market and we are excited to position our company in this area.”

The Company also announces the grant of 900,000 stock options to certain consultants, directors, and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company’s option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.61 and have a term of two years.

