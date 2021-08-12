checkAd

Novus Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Signs First Oklahoma Provider and Continued Execution of Carrier Agreements

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC Markets: NDEV), through its wholly-owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, LLC., is a hybrid health insurance entity and, the nation’s first health carrier offering cannabis in health plans to recreational and medicinal users, today reported its second quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and its expansion into the Oklahoma market.   

Novus continues to gather more health carriers and third-party administrators to add its cannabis benefits as a rider and/or as a supplement bundle to consumer health plans. These alliances realize the potential of increasing revenue and market share as consumer spending surges within the legal market.

According to Forbes “by 2025, 5.4 million Americans, or 2.4% of U.S. adults, will be registered patients in medical cannabis states.” However, what was not considered is the rising prices and added federal taxation to recreational products. To abate this increase, we project an influx of medicinal and recreational consumers applying for cannabis benefits to their health plans in order to make it affordable.

There were four significant milestones within the second quarter of 2021:

a)  Financial Highlights:  

  • Revenue Increase: $4,821 or 8% to $64,731 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $59,910 the three months ended June 30, 2020
  • Profit Margin: Demonstrated a 37% profit margin pricing structure in its business model for the three months ended June 30, 2021
  • Net Income Increase:  $3,396 or 17% to $24,080 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2020
  • Shareholder Equity Increase: $1,481,749 on June 30, 2021, from $1,468,783 on December 31, 2020
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents Increase: To $163,172 on June 30, 2021, compared to $154,345 three months ended June 30, 2021

b)  Oklahoma Market Entry: Light Heart Farms Dispensary of Tulsa Oklahoma will be the first Provider that will offer preferred pricing to Novus patient/members as we begin to roll out in the territory. Within two years Oklahoma, medical cannabis patients (5% of its 4 million residents) have exceeded in obtaining medicinal cards, outpacing those in many states. Second, to Oregon it has 15 cannabis dispensaries per 100,000  residents, making it the most competitive in the country with vertical cannabis businesses already viciously competing for the state's 250,000 cannabis users. 

