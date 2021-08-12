Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry Leader Rosemary A. Crane to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment of Rosemary A. Crane to its Board of Directors. Ms. Crane will serve as the Chair of the newly created Science and Technology Committee, focused on external and internal innovation and pipeline opportunities. Ms. Crane has more than 30 years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including executive leadership, board service, innovation, business development, operations, and global commercialization expertise.

“We are delighted to welcome Rose to our Board of Directors at such an important and exciting time for Tarsus,” said Michael Ackermann, Ph.D., Chairman of Tarsus’ Board of Directors. “Her wealth of relevant industry experience will add tremendous value to our Board as the company navigates many significant near-term and future milestones.”

Ms. Crane brings significant executive leadership experience and operating expertise to the Tarsus Board, having previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of both MELA Sciences, Inc. (now Strata Skin Sciences) and Epocrates, Inc., as well as Partner and Head of Commercialization at Appletree Partners. Prior to that, Ms. Crane held several senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson, including Group Chairman, OTC & Nutritional Group, leading the largest worldwide OTC company. Earlier in her career, she spent 20 years at Bristol Myers Squibb, completing her tenure as President, U.S. Primary Care.

“Rose’s expertise in innovation, commercialization, and dedication to the industry are invaluable as we look toward future pipeline products and move closer to the potential commercialization of TP-03, our lead product for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus.

Ms. Crane currently sits on the boards of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and Catalent, Inc., as well as acts as a director of the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation. Previously, she served on the boards of several pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, including Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Unilife Corporation, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Targanta Therapeutics Corp., and Zealand Pharma A/S. Ms. Crane received a B.A. in communications and English from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MBA from Kent State University.