NextNav Launches Unreal Engine Plug-in to Power Immersive Experiences and Next-Generation Applications with Vertical Location Services

12.08.2021   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, announced today the release of its Unreal Engine plug-in, integrating its vertical positioning service, Pinnacle. Now, developers can unlock the power of 3D geolocation and z-axis across all games and applications built with the Unreal Engine. The launch of the plug-in comes just weeks after the company received an Epic MegaGrant, which it will use to bring its vertical location capabilities to the Unreal Engine.

The plug-in delivers precise altitude data, allowing developers to integrate vertical location into any geolocation application built with the Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ real-time 3D tool for creating cutting-edge content and immersive experiences. Armed with the plug-in, developers can bring “floor-level” vertical location accuracy – in over 4,400 cities nationwide and over 90% of buildings higher than three stories in the United States – to all their creations.

“As the Unreal Engine community continues to grow, we’re committed to supporting creators in building immersive games and experiences,” said Ken Pimentel, AEC Industry Management, Epic Games. “We’re thrilled to help bring the NextNav plug-in to developers through Epic MegaGrants, which offers the ability to introduce a new dimension to their content through precise vertical geolocation positioning.”

Specifically, the plug-in unlocks new possibilities for augmented experiences in urban areas – which represent a largely underutilized market for location-based gaming, architectural and automotive visualization, among many other applications. With precise vertical location data, developers will usher in a new era of personalized experiences that consumers have come to expect from their mobile applications – whether for business or leisure.

“We are setting a new standard for immersive, location-based experiences built on the Unreal Engine,” said NextNav CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman. “From manufacturing and training applications to a wide variety of games, our vertical location data, with floor level accuracy, can help creators expand their universes, reimagine the next generation of digital experiences, and delight end-users.”

The NextNav Unreal Engine plug-in is available on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. The company also offers SDK and API options directly through its website. For more information about NextNav and the future of geolocation services, visit nextnav.com or contact partnerships@nextnav.com.

In June, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Media Contact

Chelsea Hoedl
LaunchSquad for NextNav
NextNav@launchsquad.com





