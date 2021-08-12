checkAd

IDEX Biometrics Presentation for the First Half of 2021

Oslo, Norway – 12 August 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has prepared an updated Company Presentation for the first half year of 2021. The presentation is webcasted today at 15:00 CET, at: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210812_2/ .

The presentation slide deck is attached, as a PDF file, at the end of this release. The webcast and presentation slide deck will also be available as soon as practical at: https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/events-presentations/

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

