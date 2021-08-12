checkAd

Last Patient Last Visit Completed in Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for COVID-19; Trial Database Undergoing Review in Preparation for Database Lock

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided additional information regarding the status of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897). The Company is developing Brilacidin for treatment of COVID-19 under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation.

Full enrollment in the 120-patient clinical trial was completed in early June 2021. The last patient follow-up visit occurred on July 30, 2021. The subject database remains blinded with the current emphasis on confirmation of all data entered at study sites, as well as completion of source data verification and the necessary checks and reviews by the data management vendor in preparation of database lock.

Following database lock and transfer to the biostatistics vendor, analysis of the unblinded data from the clinical trial will begin to assess Brilacidin’s performance, against placebo, across primary, secondary, and other endpoints. Topline results are anticipated to be available one week after database lock, with full analysis to follow.

“Our team is as excited as anyone to learn the results of our Brilacidin COVID-19 clinical trial. Everything is advancing per industry norms and standards,” said Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing Brilacidin topline data in treating COVID-19 as soon as we have it in hand.”

About Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is the only non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate currently in a clinical trial as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 (see NCT04784897). Brilacidin has shown potent and consistent inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, alphaviruses and bunyaviruses (with laboratory testing against other viruses also underway), supporting Brilacidin’s potential to be developed as a broad-spectrum antiviral. The annual global antiviral drug market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2026.

