Sunshine Biopharma’s Coronavirus Treatment Anticipated to be Effective Against Delta and the Other Variants of Concern

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC Pink: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it mapped the mutations found in Delta and the other variants of concern (“VOC”) identified to date and determined that the majority of the mutations are in the Spike protein and only a few fall within the genomic sequences that encode nsp3, a multi-domain protein that includes the PLpro enzyme. Serendipitously, no mutations mapped within the domain comprising the PLpro catalytic core. These finding indicate that our PLpro inhibitors currently under development at the University of Georgia would likely be effective against all of the VOC.



The VOC currently recognized by the World Health Organization and the CDC in the United States include the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. All of the mutations of these variants were found to occur outside of the PLpro catalytic domain where our inhibitors function. Mutations falling outside of the catalytic domain of an enzyme are generally considered to be inconsequential to the activity of that enzyme. Based on the crystal structure of PLpro, the contact points of our inhibitors within the catalytic domain of PLpro remain unchanged.