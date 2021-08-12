checkAd

Sunshine Biopharma’s Coronavirus Treatment Anticipated to be Effective Against Delta and the Other Variants of Concern

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC Pink: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it mapped the mutations found in Delta and the other variants of concern (“VOC”) identified to date and determined that the majority of the mutations are in the Spike protein and only a few fall within the genomic sequences that encode nsp3, a multi-domain protein that includes the PLpro enzyme. Serendipitously, no mutations mapped within the domain comprising the PLpro catalytic core. These finding indicate that our PLpro inhibitors currently under development at the University of Georgia would likely be effective against all of the VOC.

The VOC currently recognized by the World Health Organization and the CDC in the United States include the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. All of the mutations of these variants were found to occur outside of the PLpro catalytic domain where our inhibitors function. Mutations falling outside of the catalytic domain of an enzyme are generally considered to be inconsequential to the activity of that enzyme. Based on the crystal structure of PLpro, the contact points of our inhibitors within the catalytic domain of PLpro remain unchanged.

“We are delighted by these findings and look forward to completing our mice studies at the University of Georgia soon,” said Dr. Steve N. Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 4.3 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. Sunshine Biopharma has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. On February 1, 2021, Sunshine Biopharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which the University of Georgia had previously developed and patented. The Company is currently advancing the development of these two compounds in parallel with its own SBFM-PL4 by conducting a transgenic mice study in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy. The mice being used in the study have been genetically engineered to express the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transmembrane protein in their lungs making them susceptible to lethal infection by SARS-CoV-2. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the hACE2 receptor to gain entry into human cells to replicate. The goal of the study is to determine if these protease inhibitors will protect the hACE2-transgenic mice from disease progression and death following infection with SARS-CoV-2. Should these mice studies prove successful, Sunshine Biopharma plans to submit the results to the FDA for authorization to conduct testing on actual COVID-19 patient volunteers in a Phase I clinical trial setting.

