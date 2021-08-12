Tecogen Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported net income of $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in 2020, an improvement of $1.1 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $2.2 million compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, an improvement of $4.1 million. The increase in net income for both periods was primarily due to the benefit from the CARES Act payroll support programs, and to a lesser extent, from lower operating expenses and improved gross margin. Our gross margin increased to 47.5% in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 37.0% for the same period in 2020.

Key Takeaways

Earnings Per Share

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, was net income of $0.09 per share in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a loss of $0.07 in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, was net income of $0.02 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $6.1 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2020, a 17.3% decrease. Product revenue was $2.4 million in Q2 2021 compared to $3.8 million in the same period in 2020, a decline of 35.4%, primarily due to lower cogeneration unit volume. Services revenue was $3.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $3.4 million in the same period in 2020, a decline of 1.3%, primarily due to reduced lower margin installation activity. Services contract revenue increased 25.6% to $3.1 million compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Energy Production revenue increased by $95 thousand, or 34.2%, to $371 thousand compared to the same period in 2020 due to the resumption of business operations at our energy production sites.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 revenues were $12.2 million compared to $15.4 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $3.2 million or 20.8% year over year. Product revenue was $4.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $6.8 million in the same period in 2020, a decline of 33.2%, primarily due to lower cogeneration unit volume. Services revenue was $6.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the same period in 2020, a decline of 12.3%, primarily due to reduced lower margin installation activity. Services contract revenue increased 18.8% to $5.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the same period in 2020. Energy production revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.024 million, compared to $1.027 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $3 thousand, or 0.3%.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin improved to 46.3% in the second quarter compared to 39.1% for the same period in 2020 due to higher Product margin which increased to 43.1% in Q2 2021 from 41.4% in Q2 2020 and Services margin which improved to 49.5% in Q1 2021 from 37.7% in Q1 2020.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.8 million compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.7%. During the six months ended June 30, 2021 gross margin increased to 47.5% compared to 37.0% for the same period in 2020 due to higher Product margin which increased to 43.9% from 41.2% and higher Services margin which increased to 51.3% from 33.8%.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by 7% to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $3.4 million in the same period of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 operating expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 14.7%, to $6.2 million compared to $7.3 million in the same period in 2020.

The decreased operating expenses in the quarter and six month periods were primarily due to cost controls, resulting in decreased payroll and payroll related expenses and reductions in other operating expenses compared to the same periods in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $567 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 compared to negative $363 thousand for the second quarter of 2020. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

“Our core business areas continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-19, but despite the challenging economic environment, we achieved significant improvements in our gross margin and operations,” commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer. “We expect Product sales to rebound as we move further into 2021. Our Energy Production assets are gradually returning to normal operation as COVID related closures and restrictions are eased, and our Service maintenance revenues continue to grow each quarter."

Operational Highlights:

Qualified for Employee Retention Credit and recognized a $713 thousand benefit in the second quarter of 2021.

Continued sales growth in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space with total capacity of Tecochill chillers sold to cannabis cultivation facilities now in excess of 10,000 tons.

Current sales backlog of equipment and installations as of August 12, 2021 is $10.4 million, comprised of $10.2 million of products and $0.2 million of installation services.

Added two Manufacturers' Representatives to support Tecofrost sales in parts of western United States and Canada.

Filed a provisional patent application titled "High Efficiency Hybrid Engine-Driven Variable Drive" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,185,478 $ 1,490,219 Accounts receivable, net 7,777,064 8,671,163 Unbilled revenue 3,899,499 4,267,249 Employee retention credit 713,268 — Inventories, net 6,811,525 7,168,596 Prepaid and other current assets 839,732 597,144 Total current assets 23,226,566 22,194,371 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,025,334 2,283,846 Right of use assets 2,168,100 1,632,574 Intangible assets, net 1,244,373 1,360,319 Goodwill 2,406,156 2,406,156 Other assets 248,713 196,387 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,319,242 $ 30,073,653 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Note payable $ — $ 837,861 Accounts payable 2,597,737 4,183,105 Accrued expenses 2,138,931 1,993,471 Deferred revenue 1,119,943 1,294,157 Lease obligations, current 617,540 506,514 Total current liabilities 6,474,151 8,815,108 Long-term liabilities: Note payable, net of current portion 1,874,269 1,036,339 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 244,425 115,329 Lease obligations, long-term 1,642,801 1,222,492 Unfavorable contract liability, net 131,224 — Total liabilities 1,438,278 1,617,051 11,805,148 12,806,319 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 and 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 24,850 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 56,908,194 56,814,428 Accumulated deficit (37,363,283) (39,529,621) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity 19,569,761 17,309,657 Non-controlling interest (55,667) (42,323) Total stockholders’ equity 19,514,094 17,267,334 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 31,319,242 $ 30,073,653



TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenues Products $ 2,445,927 $ 3,786,134 Services 3,328,314 3,372,583 Energy production 370,861 276,341 Total revenues 6,145,102 7,435,058 Cost of sales Products 1,390,725 2,220,456 Services 1,679,386 2,102,735 Energy production 232,353 205,876 Total cost of sales 3,302,464 4,529,067 Gross profit 2,842,638 2,905,991 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,438,452 2,637,479 Selling 580,871 602,383 Research and development 132,883 166,027 Total operating expenses 3,152,206 3,405,889 Loss from operations (309,568) (499,898) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net (1,125) 238 Interest expense (5,088) (56,253) Employee retention credit 713,268 — Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 18,749 (78,723) Total other income (expense), net 725,804 (134,738) Income (loss) before provision for state income taxes 416,236 (634,636) Provision for state income taxes 7,933 13,171 Consolidated net income (loss) 408,303 (647,807) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (8,672) (6,081) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ 399,631 $ (653,888) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.02 $ (0.03) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,125,210 24,850,261





Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ 399,631 $ (653,888) Interest expense, net 6,213 56,015 Income taxes 7,933 13,171 Depreciation & amortization, net 117,404 103,485 EBITDA 531,181 (481,217) Stock based compensation 54,681 39,494 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities (18,749) 78,723 Adjusted EBITDA $ 567,113 $ (363,000)



TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenues Products $ 4,568,649 $ 6,837,894 Services 6,609,458 7,532,673 Energy production 1,024,156 1,027,191 Total revenues 12,202,263 15,397,758 Cost of sales Products 2,565,012 4,023,339 Services 3,216,989 4,985,981 Energy production 626,416 690,280 Total cost of sales 6,408,417 9,699,600 Gross profit 5,793,846 5,698,158 Operating expenses General and administrative 4,892,305 5,326,941 Selling 1,091,074 1,458,170 Research and development 259,033 530,363 Total operating expenses 6,242,412 7,315,474 Loss from operations (448,566) (1,617,316) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net (2,328) 11,965 Interest expense (9,728) (116,238) Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,887,859 — Employee retention credit 713,268 — Gain on sale of investment securities 6,046 — Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 56,246 (98,404) Total other income (expense), net 2,651,363 (202,677) Income (loss) before provision for state income taxes 2,202,797 (1,819,993) Provision for state income taxes 15,991 18,393 Consolidated net income (loss) 2,186,806 (1,838,386) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (20,468) (17,889) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ 2,166,338 $ (1,856,275) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.09 $ (0.07) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,256 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,102,470 24,850,256





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ 2,166,338 $ (1,856,275) Interest & other expense, net 12,056 104,273 Income taxes 15,991 18,393 Depreciation & amortization, net 241,470 193,637 EBITDA 2,435,855 (1,539,972) Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,887,859) — Stock based compensation 93,766 81,730 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (56,246) 98,404 Gain on sale of marketable securities (6,046) — Non-cash abandonment of intangible assets 7,400 179,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 586,870 $ (1,179,894)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)