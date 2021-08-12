Verizon expands global automation capabilities in collaboration with Equinix

What you need to know:



The expansion of the Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution, enables enterprise and Public Sector customers to connect their MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure and service providers with automated, same-day connectivity.

Customers can get quick activation of network services, lower access costs and increased networking agility.

Verizon’s Software-Defined Interconnect solution is part of the company’s Network-as-a-Service strategy.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is expanding its Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution, enabling global enterprise and Public Sector customers to connect their MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure and service providers with automated, same-day connectivity. Together with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure companyTM, the two companies recognized shifting market demands and worked to expand this solution to meet changing global needs. Now, customers can get quick activation of network services, lower access costs and increased networking agility. The SDI solution is part of the Verizon Business Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) strategy.

“Organizations are seeking more agile ways of working from anywhere on any device. To take advantage of new solutions built on 5G, from real-time data analytics and AI, to enhanced security and AR/VR, they need a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable platform that delivers network services in a much more resilient and cloud-centric way than traditional network infrastructures,” said Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “Equinix is a trusted strategic partner who helps enable our Network-as-a-Service approach to managed services, and this SDI expansion provides our customers with the agility they need to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud.”

Since the launch of SDI in 2019, Verizon and Equinix have worked to enhance Verizon’s capabilities to handle the drastic shift in digital transformation journeys for enterprise and Public Sector due to the pandemic. The service initially included same day provisioning of Private IP to Equinix’s colocation environments and will now support Ethernet E-Line and E-LAN wide area networks. Verizon and Equinix have invested heavily in agile services and expansion into new markets. This enables customers to leverage Verizon’s high-speed network (up to 10 Gbps), coupled with Equinix Fabric, to expand and enhance connectivity to Verizon’s MPLS and Ethernet customers globally. The scalable bandwidth and provisioning automation are a foundational component of Verizon’s NaaS capabilities being rolled out at Equinix.