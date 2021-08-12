checkAd

Progyny, Inc. Offers Paid Pregnancy Loss Leave to its Employees

Fertility Benefits Company Enhances Bereavement Leave Policy to Explicitly Recognize the Physical, Emotional and Mental Health Impact of Pregnancy Loss

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced a pregnancy loss leave benefit for all employees effective immediately. The five-day paid leave is an enhancement to its bereavement leave policy, explicitly recognizing the physical, emotional, and mental health impact of pregnancy loss.  

“I personally know friends, family, and colleagues who have experienced pregnancy loss. One in four pregnancies end in a loss, so we all have someone in our lives who has gone through this, whether we know it or not. Grieving employees are often left to push through and take their own paid time off in order to recover properly,” said Jennifer Bealer, General Counsel at Progyny. “In a recent study, after a pregnancy loss, nearly a third of women suffered post-traumatic stress, while one in four experienced moderate to severe anxiety. We have to recognize the importance of mental health, especially in these critical moments.”  

The pregnancy loss leave will cover full-time and part-time employees (working 20 hours or more per week), their spouse’s, registered domestic partner’s, or their surrogate’s loss of pregnancy due to pregnancy termination or miscarriage. The policy also includes failed adoption matches, adoptions that do not finalize due to legal contestation, or failed surrogacy arrangements. Leave for employees who experience a still birth is already provided under Progyny's existing disability and paid family leave policies. 

“As someone who’s experienced a miscarriage, I can attest to how extremely isolating this experience can be and there’s still a stigma around talking about infertility and pregnancy loss in the workplace,” said Amanda Lesesne, VP of Business Development at Progyny. “We hope by offering a pregnancy loss leave, we can help destigmatize this and encourage other companies to recognize the importance of fertility and family building.”  

About Progyny 

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.   

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.  

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com

