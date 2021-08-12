checkAd

Eagle Plains Commences Fieldwork at Ant Lake PGE Project

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized personnel to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned, 1868 ha Ant Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project located 140km north of …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized personnel to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned, 1868 ha Ant Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project located 140km north of Southend, Saskatchewan on the west shore of Reindeer Lake. The claims cover 4 known mineral occurrences associated with mafic to ultramafic plutons assigned to the Peter Lake Domain. The property is free of underlying royalties or other encumbrances.

Trench samples over the Ant Lake Showing area returned values of 0.58% to 1.48% Cu, 0.003% to 0.070% Ni, and 91 to 4,000 ppb Pd, and 81 to 561 ppb Pt (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index "SMDI" 2373). One sample taken by Canadian Platinum Corp. (Sample 166822) contained 99.3 ppm PGE (Au+Pt+Pd), 2612 ppm Cu, and 133.4 ppm Ni.

At the Antoine Showing (SMDI 2374) grab samples from trenches included:

  • Sample B-2-62 1.4% Cu, 461 ppb Pd, 132 ppb Pt
  • Sample E-99 1.4% Cu, 2598 ppb Pd, 178 ppb Pt
  • Sample F-98 0.79% Cu, 3828 ppb Pd, 286 ppb Pt

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property

Drill hole ANT-4, drilled under the original ANT trenches, intersected 3.5 m with 0.37% Cu, 124 ppb Pd and 100ppb Pt from 48.4 - 51.9 m. The mineralization was interpreted to be related to a northerly trending fracture zone, possibly related to a splay off the regional Tabbernor Fault System.

Property Geology and History

Mineralization in the Ant Lake area was identified by Husky Oil who discovered the Wiley Bay Cu Showing (SMDI 0569) in 1970 during follow up work on a regional EM/mag geophysical survey. In 1985 Lacana Exploration and International Platinum Corp. staked claims in the area which resulted in the discovery of the Ant Lake (SMDI 2373) and Antoine's (SMDI 2374) Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd mineralization. A Lacana-SMDI partnership continued exploration in 1986 completing ground geophysics, soil sampling and trenching.

The last significant work in the area was by Canadian Platinum Corporation in 2012 with the completion of 6 drill holes in the immediate Ant Lake Showing area.

The above results were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work in the Ant Lake property area. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Seite 1 von 2
Eagle Plains Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eagle Plains Commences Fieldwork at Ant Lake PGE Project CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized personnel to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned, 1868 ha Ant Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project located 140km north of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Eagle Plains Executes Option Agreement with Canter on Schott’s Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Rex Resources Commences Drilling on Eagle Plains' Kalum Gold Property, Golden Triangle Region, British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Intersects Additional Copper Mineralization and Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen