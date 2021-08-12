checkAd

Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial Statements

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q2 June 2021 with exceptionally strong results which demonstrates the continued growth.

The Company has exceeded all targets set to meet its ambition of diversifying within the Wellness sector through the rollout of additional COVID testing clinics and as at the date of this announcement, the Company has 57 clinics in operation. The Company is actively looking at different tests to expand the clinic portfolio and opportunities to grow the testing business.

The Company has been pursuing growth opportunities in the CBD arena while continuing to produce quality isolate and distillate in Poland and a range of quality end products through its ‘Goodbody' brand in the UK.

The UK Government Chemist team has published a report summarizing the findings of a ring trial to assess laboratories' performance in measuring CBD and controlled cannabinoids. 32 national and international laboratories participated in the ring trial. We are very proud that, based on the average reported scores PhytoVista, the Sativa Wellness Group ISO accredited laboratory, ranked 2nd out of 32 UK and international laboratories.

Q2 2021 Highlights compared to Q2 2020:

  • Revenue 828% higher Q2 2021 vs comparative quarter 2020. C$6.0m (£3.48m) revenue, C$5.3m (£3.10m) more than the equivalent period the previous year, making it the highest revenue quarter since inception, the second quarter in succession to exceed the turnover of previous quarters. The half year was up 563% with C$8.3m (£4.86m) revenue, C$7.1m (£4.12m) more than the equivalent period the previous year. The half year revenue already exceeds any previous full year.
  • Gross profit 804% higher Q2 2021 vs comparative quarter 2020. C$3.3m (£1.92m) which is C$2.9m (£1.70m) more than the equivalent period the previous year. The gross profit percentage margin at 55.0% was in line with the previous year of 56.5%
  • First net profit C$79k (£46k) compared to C$2.4m (£1.43m) loss in the same period the previous year. The resulting half year loss of C$1.5m (£874K) compared to C$4.0m (£2.35m) the previous year was a 63% improvement.
  • First quarter profit per share, 1.30 pence improvement. 0.02 cents (0.01 pence) profit compared to (2.21) cents (1.29) pence loss in the same period the previous year.
  • Phytovista Laboratories Granted ISO Accreditation, the Group UK Laboratory, Phytovista Laboratories was granted accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories achieved ISO17025.
  • Goodbody Botanicals was listed on the UK government website to offer 2- and 8-day quarantine tests for travelers returning to the UK, offering a significant opportunity for the COVID testing clinics.
  • Two tranches of the Company's non-brokered private placement were issued at a price of C$0.07875 per Unit of 45,888,730 Units for gross proceeds of C$3,613,737.49 and 12,701,557 Units for gross proceeds of C$1,000,247.61.
  • The appointment of a new, highly experienced CEO - Marc Howells - to further support the business expansion program.
  • The appointment of a new, highly experienced CFO - Anne Tew - to the Board.
  • Highlights Subsequent to Q2 2021:
  • Announced the Group strategy to restructure the business into three strategic business units (SBU's) to drive highly focused activity and development. Each SBU has a clear business head and strategic plan supported by central resources:
    • Goodbody Botanicals (SBU) - CBD. Manufacturing to Consumer range of ‘gold-standard' CBD based products.
    • Phytovista (SBU) - ISO Accredited, European Cannabinoid & Hemp testing facility.
    • Goodbody Wellness (SBU) - Clinic Testing Services, Direct to consumer (B2C), and Direct to business services (B2B).

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "I am absolutely delighted by the fantastic revenues driven by strong growth following the changes made in Q1. The changes I laid out in my last announcement have started to impact the overall business performance and this profit is the result we have worked very hard to achieve. Cash flow remains strong and positive and the strengthened management team continue to focus on implementing the strategy laid out for the three business units to deliver even more success."

Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial Statements VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Phyto Extractions Inc. Announces Proposed Acquisition of PerceiveMD, a Multidisciplinary Centre for ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Sativa Wellness Group Announces a Strong Position and Clear Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen