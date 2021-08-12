Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q2 June 2021 with exceptionally strong results which demonstrates the continued growth. The Company has exceeded all targets set to meet its ambition of diversifying within the Wellness sector through the rollout of additional COVID testing clinics and as at the date of this announcement, the Company has 57 clinics in operation. The Company is actively looking at different tests to expand the clinic portfolio and opportunities to grow the testing business.