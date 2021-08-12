checkAd

HSBC and Microsoft Join Forces to Support the New Feeding America Workforce Development Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, today announced that the Bank and Microsoft Corp. will provide grants and resources to support Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005210/en/

Food bank visitor receives food assistance from Feeding America network (Photo: Business Wire)

Food bank visitor receives food assistance from Feeding America network (Photo: Business Wire)

The $350,000 two-year grant from HSBC will directly assist Feeding America in expanding its new workforce development initiative within communities in need. Microsoft is providing grant support and online learning content that aligns to today’s most in-demand skills and jobs to help strengthen and scale the initiative.

Feeding America food banks will help neighbors in need secure jobs in their local communities. Through the workforce development pilot, Feeding America food banks in eight markets will pinpoint the necessary workforce training and job search support required for higher wage opportunities within specific communities. The program will help low-income individuals gain expanded access to resources necessary to acquire new skills and connections that result in higher income employment.

Food banks will partner with local and national workforce entities that focus on employment opportunities for individuals in under-resourced communities, which includes identifying industries with the highest projected growth. People of color, individuals without post-secondary credentials, and earners making notably low wages (less than $35K/year) represent disproportionate shares of the unemployed. Out of total unemployment in the United States since August 2020, 40% are African American or Hispanic, while 63% have high school education or below. With lack of equitable access to skills training needed for economic mobility, low-income individuals turn to food banks as a source of food security. Feeding America’s workforce development initiative is addressing a root cause of hunger and hopes to promote food and financial security by supporting individuals in securing jobs with competitive wages.

Seite 1 von 3
HSBC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HSBC and Microsoft Join Forces to Support the New Feeding America Workforce Development Initiative HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, today announced that the Bank and Microsoft Corp. will provide grants and resources to support Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21HSBC is the First Bank to Join Walmart’s Initiative to Improve Access to Working Capital for Diverse and Minority Suppliers in the US
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten