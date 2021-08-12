HSBC and Microsoft Join Forces to Support the New Feeding America Workforce Development Initiative

Food bank visitor receives food assistance from Feeding America network (Photo: Business Wire)

The $350,000 two-year grant from HSBC will directly assist Feeding America in expanding its new workforce development initiative within communities in need. Microsoft is providing grant support and online learning content that aligns to today’s most in-demand skills and jobs to help strengthen and scale the initiative.

Feeding America food banks will help neighbors in need secure jobs in their local communities. Through the workforce development pilot, Feeding America food banks in eight markets will pinpoint the necessary workforce training and job search support required for higher wage opportunities within specific communities. The program will help low-income individuals gain expanded access to resources necessary to acquire new skills and connections that result in higher income employment.

Food banks will partner with local and national workforce entities that focus on employment opportunities for individuals in under-resourced communities, which includes identifying industries with the highest projected growth. People of color, individuals without post-secondary credentials, and earners making notably low wages (less than $35K/year) represent disproportionate shares of the unemployed. Out of total unemployment in the United States since August 2020, 40% are African American or Hispanic, while 63% have high school education or below. With lack of equitable access to skills training needed for economic mobility, low-income individuals turn to food banks as a source of food security. Feeding America’s workforce development initiative is addressing a root cause of hunger and hopes to promote food and financial security by supporting individuals in securing jobs with competitive wages.