Rite Aid Announces Availability of Flu Vaccines at All Locations

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the availability of flu vaccines at all stores beginning today. Additionally, by expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and ancillary vaccinations, Rite Aid now offers online scheduling in addition to walk-in availability for flu shots. Following CDC warnings that influenza infection rates could return to pre-pandemic levels this flu season, Rite Aid is making it as simple and convenient as possible to get the whole family vaccinated.

Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus

FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older

Fluzone HD, a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

“With an in-person school year upon us and some people going back to the office, the last thing anyone wants is to have their lives derailed by flu,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to take care of their family’s health, and extending online scheduling to flu, shingles and the full slate of vaccines is one great example of Rite Aid doing just that. Whether they choose to walk in or schedule their vaccine in advance, we aim to make it simple and convenient for our customers to get their flu shots and other vaccines to achieve whole health for life.”

How online scheduling works:

Customers may visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler to select a convenient time and location to schedule a vaccine appointment for flu, COVID-19 and other recommended vaccinations.

to select a convenient time and location to schedule a vaccine appointment for flu, COVID-19 and other recommended vaccinations. Customers supply necessary information and consent forms securely online in advance of their appointment.

Reminders will be sent in the days leading up to the appointment via customers’ chosen communication preferences of text or email.

As part of the company’s RxEvolution strategy, Rite Aid has continued to update its digital presence to provide a seamless experience for customers. This includes the use of scheduling tools, as well as options for on-demand delivery of prescription medications and healthcare essentials.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005217/en/