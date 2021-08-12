checkAd

Rite Aid Announces Availability of Flu Vaccines at All Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the availability of flu vaccines at all stores beginning today. Additionally, by expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and ancillary vaccinations, Rite Aid now offers online scheduling in addition to walk-in availability for flu shots. Following CDC warnings that influenza infection rates could return to pre-pandemic levels this flu season, Rite Aid is making it as simple and convenient as possible to get the whole family vaccinated.

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

  • Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus
  • FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older
  • Fluzone HD, a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

“With an in-person school year upon us and some people going back to the office, the last thing anyone wants is to have their lives derailed by flu,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to take care of their family’s health, and extending online scheduling to flu, shingles and the full slate of vaccines is one great example of Rite Aid doing just that. Whether they choose to walk in or schedule their vaccine in advance, we aim to make it simple and convenient for our customers to get their flu shots and other vaccines to achieve whole health for life.”

How online scheduling works:

  • Customers may visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler to select a convenient time and location to schedule a vaccine appointment for flu, COVID-19 and other recommended vaccinations.
  • Customers supply necessary information and consent forms securely online in advance of their appointment.
  • Reminders will be sent in the days leading up to the appointment via customers’ chosen communication preferences of text or email.

As part of the company’s RxEvolution strategy, Rite Aid has continued to update its digital presence to provide a seamless experience for customers. This includes the use of scheduling tools, as well as options for on-demand delivery of prescription medications and healthcare essentials.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

Rite Aid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rite Aid Announces Availability of Flu Vaccines at All Locations Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the availability of flu vaccines at all stores beginning today. Additionally, by expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and ancillary vaccinations, Rite Aid now offers online scheduling in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Rite Aid Rallies for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten