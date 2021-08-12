Barnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) today announced the Company expects to report fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings results on Thursday, September 2, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 2, 2021 to review the Company’s financial results and operations.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website at www.bned.com. The webcast of this call will be archived and available for three months on Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate website.