Easterly Government Properties Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:00   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,300,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 945,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021.

RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

As part of the offering, the Company has entered into forward sale agreements with each of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal (collectively, the “forward purchasers”) with respect to 6,300,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into additional forward sale agreements with respect to an additional 945,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers and/or their affiliates, are, at the Company’s request, borrowing from third parties and selling to the underwriters (when acting in such capacity, collectively, the “forward sellers”) 6,300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or an aggregate of 7,245,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) in connection with the forward sale agreements.

Pursuant to the terms of the forward sale agreements, and subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, the Company intends to issue and sell, upon one or more physical settlements of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company, which the Company expects will occur within approximately one year, up to 6,300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or an aggregate of 7,245,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers equal to the initial forward sale price set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

Datum
11.08.21Easterly Government Properties Announces Forward Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Easterly Government Properties Appoints Allison Marino as Chief Accounting Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Easterly Government Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Easterly Government Properties Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Easterly Government Properties Announces Expanded First Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Easterly Government Properties Acquires 61,384 SF Multi-Tenanted Facility in Cleveland, OH
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Easterly Government Properties Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.213 Dividendenaktien, die ich sofort und ohne zu zögern kaufen würde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare