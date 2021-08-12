Astra Announces Launch Contract with Spire Global

“Our platform requires regular and reliable access to space,” said Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations at Spire Global Inc. “Astra’s dedicated launch service will provide the flexibility to deliver our satellites to the specific orbits they require, on our schedule.”

Spire Global is a leading provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk.

“Astra was founded with the vision to create a healthier and more connected planet, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Spire whose mission and values are so closely aligned with our own,” said Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Astra.

About Astra Space, Inc.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra’s first flight to space was within 4 years of its inception, making it the fastest company to reach space. Visit www.astra.com to learn more about Astra.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements Astra makes in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause Astra’s actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) Astra’s failure to meet projected development and launch targets, including as a result of the decisions of governmental authorities or other third parties not within its control; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the ability of Astra to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; (iv) the ability of Astra to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (v) the possibility that Astra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Astra and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Astra’s registration statements and quarterly reports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005560/en/