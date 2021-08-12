checkAd

Manulife Investment Management acquires U.S. timberlands for impact-first investment

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

Allocates 89,800 acres of forested land in Maine for carbon sequestration and storage helping progress Manulife's climate action plan

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company, today announced the acquisition of 89,800 acres of timberland in the U.S. state of Maine. The impact-first investment was made on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A), and its parent, Manulife (collectively "Manulife"). The acquisition is an opportunity for Manulife to integrate natural climate solutions into its investment decisions and work towards its climate action plan.

This investment is classified as impact-first with the core of the investment thesis centered on the timberlands being used primarily to store carbon. Manulife reserves the option to sell the carbon credits as offsets or use the carbon removals as insets for the purpose of meeting the firm's net zero commitments

"We are well-positioned to seek positive climate impact and to invest in assets to create carbon sequestration and other conservation opportunities derived from forests for the benefit of our clients," said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments, Manulife Investment Management. "We believe impact-first investments can meet the needs of those who are interested in offsetting carbon emissions and who may value other positive environmental or social impacts as well as generating financial returns."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire a significant impact-first asset which continues the execution of our climate action plan we shared in May when we committed to accelerate the development of investment strategies for those interested in natural climate solutions that capture even more carbon per dollar invested," said Sarah Chapman, global chief sustainability officer, Manulife. "We're proud to share that Manulife is net zero in our operations due to the carbon removals from our substantial owned and operated forests and farmland outweighing emissions. We are confident this asset will continue to meet the objectives of carbon sequestration and positive climate impact for our portfolio." 

