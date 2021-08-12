checkAd

New Hanover County Schools First District in North Carolina to Go Live on Tyler Technologies ERP Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 15:17  |  25   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that New Hanover County Schools, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is the first school district in North Carolina to go live on Tyler’s Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution within North Carolina’s School Business System Modernization (SBSM) program.

Through an agreement with the Department of Public Instruction's (DPI) Education Business Systems Advisory Committee and its School Business Systems Modernization Group, Tyler's Munis ERP solution was named to the North Carolina K-12 schools master services agreement as an approved vendor. As an approved statewide vendor, Tyler meets and exceeds the core tenets of a modern, flexible, and efficient ERP offering as defined by the Department of Public Instruction. As part of Tyler’s commitment to the state project, Tyler will provide statewide reporting that meets the needs of the State Board of Education and local school districts from the same flexible system. To date, 28 school districts have elected to partner with Tyler Technologies through the SBSM program.

“Our core project goal is to increase operational efficiency and productivity through implementation of a modern ERP system by streamlining business processes, reducing duplication of effort, and improving overall transparency,” said Mary Hazel Small, chief financial officer, New Hanover County Schools.

In addition, Tyler’s Munis solution will allow New Hanover County Schools to have comprehensive financial and HR workflow, integrated data, electronic document imaging, built-in disaster recovery protection, student activity management, and the addition of Tyler’s ExecuTime time and attendance solution.

“New Hanover County Schools has led the way for a successful implementation and has already seen benefits from modernizing their systems,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “We are excited to partner with New Hanover County Schools and other districts throughout the state to help these districts better serve their staff and students.”

The DPI project aims to deliver cloud-based systems with substantial improvement to its school districts, coupled with the SBSM program goals to provide an integrated system of modern tools to effectively manage more than $10 billion in public education spending. School districts in the SBSM program experience improvements including:

  • Enabling near real-time position visibility and control
  • Providing data management and advanced analytics for decision support
  • Replacing discontinued and obsolete systems
  • Simplifying monitoring and compliance
  • Eliminating unnecessary duplication
  • Increasing efficiency of operations

New Hanover County Schools is based in the city of Wilmington and is the 12th largest district in North Carolina with approximately 26,000 students and more than 1,700 teachers across 45 schools.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Hanover County Schools First District in North Carolina to Go Live on Tyler Technologies ERP Solution Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that New Hanover County Schools, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is the first school district in North Carolina to go live on Tyler’s Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Idaho Offers Alternate Path for Evictions with Tyler Technologies’ Modria Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Tyler Technologies Subsidiary, NIC, Named a Top Workplace in Mississippi
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Tyler Technologies Opens New Office Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, to Accommodate Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Tyler Technologies Enters into Agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help Expand Access to Residential Solar Energy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Oregon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten