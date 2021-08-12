Alkaline88 Expands Eco-Friendly Product Offerings with New 750ml White Aluminum Bottle

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its eco-friendly aluminum product line with a new 750 ml (25.3-ounce) bottle. Soon to be offered by Alkaline88 as an innovative new product to its 75,000 existing retailers, this larger, fully-recyclable white aluminum bottle will also be a featured product for the Company’s strategic expansion into the hospitality industry which includes hotels, restaurants, universities, fitness centers, and airports.

The 16-oz. eco-friendly aluminum bottle welcomes its 750-ml big brother to the Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 family. (Photo: Business Wire)

“On-premise bottled water consumption is a billion-dollar-a-year market that has very few alkaline water offerings. We expect to change that in a hurry,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. “Alkaline88’s new 750ml, fully-recyclable and refillable aluminum bottle will be a flagship product for our strategic expansion into the billion-dollar hospitality channel. The Alkaline Water Company recently hired Gary Bliss as our new Director of Hospitality. He has decades of experience and a phenomenal track record in the industry. He has already approached numerous on-premise establishments where our 750ml white aluminum would be an ideal eco-friendly product for their venues. Consumers will soon be able to enjoy Smooth Hydration at hotels, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other popular on-site venues. As we roll out our first ever traditional marketing campaign, we know that more customers will be looking for Alkaline88 as their water of choice.”

“Last week we announced that our 16-ounce aluminum had increased its store presence over the last 3 months by an amazing 330% and is now available in over 9,000 locations. We expect that many of our 75,000 current retailers will also want this larger size aluminum bottle that delivers cool, crisp, and Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88, a perfect refreshment for everyone. The new 750ml white aluminum bottle will be available soon,” concluded Mr. Wright.