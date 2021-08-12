Victory Square Technologies Declares a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech)

Victory Square to dividend out approximately 9,000,000 common shares in Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (“Immersive”) to its shareholders.





Victory Square is pleased to offer a second dividend of shares of a portfolio company this year following the recent issuance of the special common share dividend for its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.



Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that is has declared a special dividend of common shares in the capital of its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Technologies (“Immersive”) to shareholders of Victory Square (the “Dividend”). The Dividend represents approximately 9,000,000 shares in Immersive in total (“Immersive Shares”) which will be distributed to Victory Square shareholders on separate dates as two different tranches. The company will follow CSE guidelines for this dividend distribution and is subject to CSE approval.

The first tranche will consist of approximately 4,500,000 Immersive Shares which will be eligible to Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 (the “First Tranche Dividend”), at a rate of approximately 46.68725 Immersive Shares for each 1,000 Victory Square shares held. The First Tranche Dividend ratio is based on 96,386,043 Victory Square shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof.

The second tranche will consist of approximately an additional 4,500,000 Immersive Shares which will be eligible to Victory Square shareholders of record as of a date to be determined by Victory Square prior to end of the current calendar year.

Victory Square is also pleased to celebrate the recent issuance of the special common share dividend for its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (announcement made on May 19, 2021)