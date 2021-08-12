checkAd

Victory Square Technologies Declares a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 15:16  |  36   |   |   

  • Victory Square to dividend out approximately 9,000,000 common shares in Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (“Immersive”) to its shareholders.

  • The Dividend will occur in two tranches of 4,500,000 Shares each.

  • Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the First Tranche Dividend of Immersive shares at a rate of approximately 46.68725 for each 1,000 Victory Square shares held.

  • The second tranche will consist of approximately an additional 4,500,000 Immersive Shares which will be eligible to Victory Square shareholders of record as of a date to be determined by Victory Square prior to the end of the current calendar year.

  • Victory Square is pleased to offer a second dividend of shares of a portfolio company this year following the recent issuance of the special common share dividend for its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that is has declared a special dividend of common shares in the capital of its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Technologies (“Immersive”) to shareholders of Victory Square (the “Dividend”). The Dividend represents approximately 9,000,000 shares in Immersive in total (“Immersive Shares”) which will be distributed to Victory Square shareholders on separate dates as two different tranches. The company will follow CSE guidelines for this dividend distribution and is subject to CSE approval.

The first tranche will consist of approximately 4,500,000 Immersive Shares which will be eligible to Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 (the “First Tranche Dividend”), at a rate of approximately 46.68725 Immersive Shares for each 1,000 Victory Square shares held. The First Tranche Dividend ratio is based on 96,386,043 Victory Square shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof.

The second tranche will consist of approximately an additional 4,500,000 Immersive Shares which will be eligible to Victory Square shareholders of record as of a date to be determined by Victory Square prior to end of the current calendar year.

Victory Square is also pleased to celebrate the recent issuance of the special common share dividend for its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (announcement made on May 19, 2021)

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Declares a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba Immersive Tech) Victory Square to dividend out approximately 9,000,000 common shares in Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (“Immersive”) to its shareholders.The Dividend will occur in two tranches of 4,500,000 Shares each.Victory Square shareholders of record as of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board