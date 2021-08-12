One World Pharma Announces Initiation of Vertically Integrated, High-Capacity Extraction Facility for Cannabis and Hemp to Be Constructed in Colombia

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces it has initiated the construction on a vertically integrated extraction facility designed to process the cannabis flower, making One World Pharma one of the first companies in Colombia to both hold licenses and the capability to extract high-quality CBD and THC oils.

One World to Become One of the First Companies in Colombia with Both Licenses and an Extraction Facility That Will Produce High Quality CBD Oil and THC Oil

One World Pharma is partnering with United Sciences, an industry respected developer of industrial equipment designed specifically to extract benefits from these plants that will be specially designing and constructing the machinery for the plant in its facilities in Wisconsin. The equipment will then be transported to the extraction facility in Colombia, where it will immediately begin to provide a vertically integrated, end-to-end cannabis extraction process that removes THC, CBD, terpenes and other valuable material from the cannabis flower, to be used for export. The Company expects the extraction facility to be operational within six months and to achieve European Union GMP-certification by mid-2022.

“The initiation of this extraction facility represents a process that we have long labored to achieve, and importantly, it is the execution on a strategy that we have consistently communicated. One World Pharma has long discussed that it is in the business of extracting the value from the entirety of both the cannabis and hemp plants to multiple industries – not just multiple companies – and we have described our methodology to achieve this in a cost-effective manner. The agreement to begin building the facility in Colombia represents the next phase of our growth, not only as a future supplier of extracted raw materials from the cannabis and hemp plants, but as an environmentally responsible company that complies with ESG standards,” commented One World CEO Isiah Thomas. “We are extremely proud to have chosen United Science as our extraction facility partner, we look forward to working closely together.”

One World is uniquely positioned to maximize the productivity of the facility as it will source its cannabis and hemp from one of the largest tracts of land in Colombia.

Jon Thompson, Ph.D., CEO, United Sciences, stated, “We are excited to be working with One World Pharma to produce the highest quality hemp oils and products that are compliant with global regulations while simultaneously meeting the company’s ESG and operating cost goals.”



About United Science

United Science and its leading equipment brands are known globally for their state-of-the-art botanical extraction, distillation, filtration, chromatography and evaporation process equipment. Focused on the botanical ingredients and healthy living markets, the company deploys its equipment with industrial IOT and control software to provide optimal information and workflow to drive cost savings and efficiency. Since 2016, United Science has helped hundreds of small and large businesses meet their global growth and ESG goals by providing green and environmentally sound pharmaceutical, nutraceutical or food processing workflows and equipment.

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Las Vegas and Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company supplies its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp byproducts, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products are produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com