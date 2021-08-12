Going From Broke Exceeds 5 Million Views on Crackle Since Launch of Season 2

The six-episode season is hosted by Chegg chief executive officer Dan Rosensweig and co-hosted by entrepreneur and financial expert Tonya Rapley. In this season of Going From Broke, six new cast members drowning in massive debt get help from inspirational guests and financial experts to overcome their financial struggles. The inspirational guests include executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Chesky, co-founder of Resy, Empathy Wines and VaynerX Gary Vaynerchuk, actor David Costabile (Lincoln, Billions, Breaking Bad), award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and bestselling author Kim Perell, Andi Kirkegaard of Kirkie Cookies and the founder of The Scholarship System Jocelyn Paonita Pearson.

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Going From Broke, the award-winning Crackle original series from executive producers Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has driven over 5 million total views since the May 20 th launch of season 2.

The series puts a spotlight on an epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and a constant, crippling weight of oppression keeping them from reaching for their dreams, all of which was made even worse by the pandemic.

“We are excited that Going From Broke season 2 continues to delight our viewers,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “The reaction is gratifying and shows the importance of the spotlight we have put on the problem of student loan debt.”

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.