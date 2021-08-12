Integrity Applications, Inc. Implements Reverse Stock Split To Meet NASDAQ Initial Listing Requirements

checkAd

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has implemented a 1-for-13 reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective prior to the opening of the market on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on March 24, 2020. On July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved the implementation of the reverse stock split and determined the appropriate reverse stock split to be a ratio of 1-for-13.

The reverse stock split is being implemented by the Company in connection with its application to uplist its common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ). The reverse stock split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for official listing on NASDAQ, which requires that the Company's common stock price be at $4.00 or higher at the time of listing. There can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy other applicable requirements for listing its common stock on NASDAQ or that the Company's application to uplist its common stock will be approved.

A Nasdaq uplisting is part of the Company’s overall capital market development strategy and is intended to help increase corporate visibility, provide investors with increased liquidity, and enhance shareholder value.

The stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under the symbol “IGAPD.” After 20 business days, the stock will return to trading under the symbol “IGAP.”

As a result of the split, every thirteen shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for one share of common stock, par value $0.001. Each stockholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, and the rights and privileges as holders of common stock will be unaffected.

The Company does not intend to issue fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. In order to avoid fractional shares of common stock, the number of shares issued to each stockholder will be rounded up to the nearest whole number in the event a stockholder would be entitled to receive less than one share of common stock as a result of the split. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of issued and outstanding common stock from 200,781,597 pre-split to approximately 15,444,738 post-split. Proportional adjustments will be made to any outstanding warrants or options.

